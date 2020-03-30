Bored at home? Here is how you can plan your days productively

Learn something new in the lockdown. (Source: File Photo) Learn something new in the lockdown. (Source: File Photo)

Some of us may be unhappy about being homebound, but there are many others who are busy whipping up tasty treats, learning to appreciate the small joys of life and even taking up activities they haven’t done in a long time during this period. If you are anxious about how to plan your days at home for the next two weeks, here are some tips to help you strategise better.

“It is a testing time and how we deal with it can change our perspective about life, and also our individuality. Being anxious and panicking during this phase can increase cortisol, but if dealt with it is a planned way, it can help relieve stress. Even if you do everything to build your immunity, cortisol can negatively impact by up to 70 per cent. So as much as we work on all other ways to build immunity, it is also important to release cortisol,” says Nipa Asharam, certified health coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

Here’s how you can plan your days:

See each day as a new opportunity

A common conversation we are having with our family or friends is that we are bored. It can create panic, wondering how long will this go on for. Either we can count each day and build cortisol or change boredom into an opportunity to create new activities. It can be trying out a new recipe with family members, and even involving kids to whip up something healthy. You can also try new home workouts with your partner or make it a challenge with your friends. Another way to bring in a little fun is playing online games! It can be scrabble or something lighter like ludo.

Take up something you never had time for

You could now sit with a book you had on your list and finish it in one go. Consider this phase as an opportunity to learn and grow and try doing something more productive. If reading is not your thing, then how about online courses? MOOC (Massive Open Online Courses) offers courses on subjects that might be of interest to you. You can also listen to podcasts and watch Youtube videos on subjects that you are keen on learning more about.

Fitness challenge

Make a group of your friends or family and begin a 21-day challenge. You can try activities like finish 10,000 steps, create specific goals on weight or inches and also make a time table of meals that you share with each other. This will keep you away from overeating and putting on weight, both of which could lead to anxiety.

Make a family gratitude jar

Disappointment and frustration can excessively build cortisol. We can self-sabotage with these negative thoughts, so why not create a gratitude jar for the family wherein each person needs to put in 10 things at the end of day that he/she feels gratitude for. It does not matter if some of it is repeatedr. It can change your mindset and relax the nervous system as well. At the end of 21 days, open the jar and read all of it, suggests Asharam.

Declutter

Each time we clean up something, we feel lighter as discarding old items makes one feel good. You can identify all possible areas of your house where cleaning up is needed and take one area each day. It creates dopamine in our system – the happy hormone.

So what are you doing at home?

