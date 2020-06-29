Don’t throw away used tea leaves after making chai; here are its many uses

You can use the steeped tea leaves in various ways. (Source: File Photo) You can use the steeped tea leaves in various ways. (Source: File Photo)

Many of us begin our day with a cup of tea to keep our energy levels high. But we end up throwing away the tea leaves after preparing the brew. But did you know you can reuse them?

Here’s how you can put your used tea leaves to some good use.

*Take the used tea leaves in a cup and wash them so they are devoid of any leftover sugar and spices like ginger or cardamom.

*After rinsing, pour some fresh water over the tea leaves.

*Now, boil the mixture. Once done, switch off the flame.

*Strain and let it cool down. Once it cools down, pour it in a spray bottle. Now you can use the mixture to clean and disinfect surfaces. It is a good way to preserve the sheen of old wooden furniture and make it look clean as well as new. The mixture also helps clean mirrors and white crockery.

*Steeped tea leaves can be a good fertiliser for potted plants. This is because the tannin in tea leaves increases the soil’s acidic levels which helps plants like roses flourish.

*They can also be combined with more water, cooled and strained to be used as a mild natural conditioner for the hair. However, when you towel your hair dry, use a separate, darker coloured towel as it may stain.

*They are also good at absorbing excess moisture. The trick is to leave a bowl of dried used tea leaves in cabinets which are prone to dampness. Adding a few drops of essential oil to the leaves keeps cabinets smelling better as the leaves gently diffuse the aroma. But always remember to replace the tea leaves every few weeks.

*You can also place dried tea leaves in a small bowl in the refrigerator to keep it smelling fresher, and replace them to absorb odour.

Pretty useful, right?

