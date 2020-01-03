This simple foundation trick can make your lipstick stay on all day

Keep your pout game strong all day long! (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Keep your pout game strong all day long! (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

You may step out of the house with your favourite lip shade on, but by noon all you have got left of it, is perhaps nothing. Story of our lives too; but we also know that a touch-up every two hours is impossible. So, are you anxious to find a solution for a long-lasting lipstick look? You are on the right page as we have realised that priming your lips with foundation before adding a lip colour helps it last much longer, similar to how an eyelid primer prevents eye shadow from wearing off. After all, make-up, in general, works better on skin that has been prepped.

Here’s how to correctly apply lipstick and make it last longer.

Even the toughest lipstick formula — matte lipstick included — often cannot withstand oils from food and other substances. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Even the toughest lipstick formula — matte lipstick included — often cannot withstand oils from food and other substances. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

First, make sure that your lips are as smooth as possible. An even canvas is the best surface for flawless lipstick application. Exfoliating with a damp, clean toothbrush quickly gets the job done.

Next, follow up with your favourite lip balm. Petroleum jelly could be your go-to product since it locks in moisture without feeling too greasy. For well-moisturised lips, apply a lip balm or coconut oil every night before going to bed.

Then, use either your fingertips or a flat makeup brush to rub on a light layer of foundation. If you use powder foundation, feel free to apply it with a fluffy powder brush. Finally, add some colour by outlining the lips. Less bleeding around the edges automatically makes your lipstick stay longer. When you are not in a rush and are looking for super crisp lines, use a lip brush coated with lipstick to outline the lips and fill them in.

Take care to fill in properly at the edges and then move towards the centre. Finish off with making an x on the centre of your lip. Such segmented colouring with a brush allows the lipstick to blend in seamlessly and evenly into your lips, thus increasing colour absorption and retention.

This extra step is not necessary, but you can “set” your lipstick with a translucent powder. However, ensure you do not overdo it otherwise it will look cakey and dry.

Overall, a key thing to keep in mind is that even the toughest lipstick formula — matte lipstick included — often cannot withstand oils from food and other substances. After eating or drinking, it’s best to use a napkin to blot your lips and reapply more lipstick as needed.

