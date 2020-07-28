Use these hacks to make home cleaning a simple process

Will you be trying out these hacks? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Will you be trying out these hacks? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Most people get extremely anxious before cleaning their house because they are not sure where to begin and how much time to invest. As such, they keep procrastinating, until things go out of control. But house cleaning does not have to be so daunting. In fact, it is a fairly easy process which can be enjoyed, if only you are aware of some easy hacks. Here, we discuss some of them; read on.

* Did you know that you can remove stains on the carpets by using vodka? Rubbing clear vodka or even white wine can be extremely useful for this cleaning hack. Just find the blot, pour clear alcohol on it, and rub gently.

* You can remove stains caused by water on glossy surfaces using shaving cream. Apply the cream and let it sit for 15 minutes, before you wipe it off. While it may seem like magic, it is really simple science.

* Toilet cleaning is something that a lot of people dread. But, you can use baking soda and vinegar to make the process simpler and faster. Just mix one cup of vinegar with half a cup of baking soda and hot water, and pour it into the toilet. Allow it to get soaked for a bit, then flush it. Do not forget to wipe the toilet seat.

* Use lemon oil to clean and steam the microwave. Just add 15 drops of lemon oil to one-and-a-half cups water and put the mixture in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 10 minutes, and let the steam settle on the inside of the walls. It is believed to soften hard food particles stuck inside the machine. Later, you can clean it with a sponge.

* In order to clean the ceiling fan, use a pillow cover instead of an ordinary rag. The latter can make the grime and dust fall on the floor and on the bed, while the pillow cover can contain it. You can slip it in between the blades, swipe, and then collect the dirt.

* To clean your window blinds, use a pair of old socks. Since blinds have multiple sides, take vinegar and water mixture in equal amounts, and using an old sock, wipe each section to remove the dirt.

