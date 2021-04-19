Use indoor flower pots to spruce up your home decor; here’s how

With many people still working from home — one year since they started — they are looking for a change of scene. And while stepping out is an option that is best avoided at the moment, you can, instead, spruce up your interiors, and make neat, green additions to your work desk.

Decorative indoor flower pots are in vogue, and they are a source of “beautification, positivity, classical sophistication and effortless elegance right within your walls”, says Kapil V, the co-founder of Bonasila.

In your home office, it is time for you to redefine decor. So, why not use easy-to-maintain small indoor pots? Kapil makes some interesting suggestions. Read on.

1. Choosing a correct planter

This can be a little tricky when you have plenty of options to choose from. You can start with understanding your space. Take a look at your interior and think about the design and colour of a planter that can best complement the existing interior theme. Choose designer pots while keeping the colour, texture and finish in mind.

2. Positioning of plants

This is another important aspect to consider. While there are no fixed rules about the placement of plants, you can keep the vibrant ones in the hall to welcome your guests, whereas consider putting the soothing ones in meditation rooms. You can also think of keeping your favourite flowering plant at your bedside table, which will be the first thing you see every morning. Small indoor plant pots are a great choice for tabletops, whereas medium size planters can be placed in corners.

3. Indoor vs outdoor: Does it really matter?

Nowadays, there is a lot of buzz around indoor plants. Understand that every plant is basically an outdoor plant. Growth requirements of a plant decide whether it can be grown indoors or outdoors. If conditions such as sunlight, temperature, humidity etc., are met, then that plant can thrive indoors. Doing little research will help you get over this stringent differentiation. You can experiment with the plants of your choice and see if those can grow indoors.

“While growing up, you surely had a chance to look around the flowers that bloomed. You may have collected many fresh, calm and happy memories, be it playfully plucking them for their fragrance and beauty, or chasing the butterflies around. You can recreate and relive those days. Connect with your inner child and nurture your plant with that innocence,” advises Kapil.

