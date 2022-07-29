Why US Vice President Kamala Harris described her attire, stated her pronouns at a meeting

July 29, 2022 7:00:54 pm
The Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris recently made a thoughtful gesture when, during a roundtable discussion to talk about access to reproductive healthcare with some disability rights advocates, the Democrat described herself using her pronouns and also the dress she wore for the occasion.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
According to news reports, the meeting marked 32 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed. The discussion was scheduled to essentially discuss the overturning of Roe v. Wade and how it will affect disabled people.
View this post on Instagram
Harris said at the meeting, “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.” The 57-year-old wore a powder blue blazer suit, left her hair loose and accessorised with a classic pearl necklace. She also had a black mask on.
VP: “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.” pic.twitter.com/gtBXTyHB4j
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022
Shortly after this introduction, other members at the table also introduced themselves with their ethnicities, pronouns and clothes. “My pronouns are she/her, I’m a White woman with long brown hair, I’m wearing a red dress, and I’m wearing a see-through mask so you can see my red lips,” someone said.
Literally all of the guests at Kamala’s event are introducing themselves by saying their pronouns and what they are wearing.
Wtf lol. pic.twitter.com/8WCCPaHetu
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022
Another added, “I’m a Latina with blond highlighted hair, and I’m wearing a gray blazer over a black-shade dress.”
This is literally the weirdest thing I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/0DZQOdHUPd
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022
The unique start to the meeting was widely discussed on social media, with netizens throwing in their opinions on Twitter. While some found it laughable, others defended and even applauded this method of introduction.
Why are they doing this lmfao. pic.twitter.com/VOSB5MAGZv
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022
Harris’ objective, it has been reported, was purportedly that of using her pronouns to be inclusive of trans and non-binary people around the world and especially in the US, with a visual description of her attire as a way to explain it to blind and visually-impaired people.
Check out some of these reactions:
You know, the republicans attacking people for being accessible leaves a real taste in my mouth.
It’s the 32nd anniversary of the ADA and this is a disgraceful show of disrespect for disabled people and our needs pic.twitter.com/zuvNoTK4EK
— Dame Elsa, Order of the Bat (@snarkbat) July 26, 2022
“I’m the Democratic Party,
This is a blue dress, I’m seated in a brown chair, the carpet is red, the people are giggling, my pronouns are hee/haw, the recession isn’t real if I close my eyes,
and this November we will lose control of both houses of Congress in F#cking landslide!” https://t.co/NWBV9bmwbG
— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 26, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself with her pronouns and a physical description in an effort to accommodate the blind and visually impaired participating in today’s roundtable with disability advocates– a move the RNC is mocking her for: https://t.co/SG9UlEJHZb https://t.co/4sY2vn2W0Y
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) July 26, 2022
Kamala Harris dares to be respectful and courteous by giving her pronounce and a description of her outfit to a group of disability leaders some of which include blind and visually impaired people… and the Right loses its mind. pic.twitter.com/MEozEbWoxr
— JRinATL🇺🇸 (@jr_williford) July 26, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Australia beat India by three wickets
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition technPremium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Latest News
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for ‘rashtrapatni’ remark, says it was ‘slip of tongue’
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin seeks PM Modi’s help to host Asian Beach Games in Chennai
UN body says violence against Syrians in Lebanon on the rise
Meet 14-year old squash player Anahat Singh, the youngest member of India’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 contingent
Indonesia, US to hold military exercise amid heightened Indo-Pacific tensions
Raids and a long arc: ‘Crores’ in Bengal, just one among many
Russia has not fixed a date for space station withdrawal – agencies
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s team will face Pooran’s men at Brian Lara Stadium
Tara Sutaria thanks her ‘favourite’ Arjun Kapoor for biryani and gulab jamun
Another MiG-21 crash: India’s fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
HC directs Maharashtra to set up panel to enforce fire safety norms for vulnerable buildings