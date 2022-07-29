scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Why US Vice President Kamala Harris described her attire, stated her pronouns at a meeting

Harris said at the meeting, "I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 7:00:54 pm
Kamala Harris, Kamala Harris news, Kamala Harris pronouns, Kamala Harris meeting, Kamala Harris stating her pronouns, Kamala Harris Americans with Disabilities Act, indian express newsAt a roundtable, the Democrat described herself using her pronouns and also her dress. (Photo: Instagram/@kamalaharris)

The Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris recently made a thoughtful gesture when, during a roundtable discussion to talk about access to reproductive healthcare with some disability rights advocates, the Democrat described herself using her pronouns and also the dress she wore for the occasion.

According to news reports, the meeting marked 32 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed. The discussion was scheduled to essentially discuss the overturning of Roe v. Wade and how it will affect disabled people.

 

A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris)

ALSO READ |Kamala Harris reveals she is Wordle obsessed: ‘For me, it is like a brain cleanser’

Harris said at the meeting, “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.” The 57-year-old wore a powder blue blazer suit, left her hair loose and accessorised with a classic pearl necklace. She also had a black mask on.

Shortly after this introduction, other members at the table also introduced themselves with their ethnicities, pronouns and clothes. “My pronouns are she/her, I’m a White woman with long brown hair, I’m wearing a red dress, and I’m wearing a see-through mask so you can see my red lips,” someone said.

Another added, “I’m a Latina with blond highlighted hair, and I’m wearing a gray blazer over a black-shade dress.”

The unique start to the meeting was widely discussed on social media, with netizens throwing in their opinions on Twitter. While some found it laughable, others defended and even applauded this method of introduction.

Harris’ objective, it has been reported, was purportedly that of using her pronouns to be inclusive of trans and non-binary people around the world and especially in the US, with a visual description of her attire as a way to explain it to blind and visually-impaired people.

Check out some of these reactions:

