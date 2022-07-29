Why US Vice President Kamala Harris described her attire, stated her pronouns at a meeting

The Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris recently made a thoughtful gesture when, during a roundtable discussion to talk about access to reproductive healthcare with some disability rights advocates, the Democrat described herself using her pronouns and also the dress she wore for the occasion.

According to news reports, the meeting marked 32 years since the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed. The discussion was scheduled to essentially discuss the overturning of Roe v. Wade and how it will affect disabled people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris)

Harris said at the meeting, “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.” The 57-year-old wore a powder blue blazer suit, left her hair loose and accessorised with a classic pearl necklace. She also had a black mask on.

VP: “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, and I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.” pic.twitter.com/gtBXTyHB4j — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022

Shortly after this introduction, other members at the table also introduced themselves with their ethnicities, pronouns and clothes. “My pronouns are she/her, I’m a White woman with long brown hair, I’m wearing a red dress, and I’m wearing a see-through mask so you can see my red lips,” someone said.

Literally all of the guests at Kamala’s event are introducing themselves by saying their pronouns and what they are wearing. Wtf lol. pic.twitter.com/8WCCPaHetu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022

Another added, “I’m a Latina with blond highlighted hair, and I’m wearing a gray blazer over a black-shade dress.”

This is literally the weirdest thing I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/0DZQOdHUPd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022

The unique start to the meeting was widely discussed on social media, with netizens throwing in their opinions on Twitter. While some found it laughable, others defended and even applauded this method of introduction.

Why are they doing this lmfao. pic.twitter.com/VOSB5MAGZv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 26, 2022

Harris’ objective, it has been reported, was purportedly that of using her pronouns to be inclusive of trans and non-binary people around the world and especially in the US, with a visual description of her attire as a way to explain it to blind and visually-impaired people.

You know, the republicans attacking people for being accessible leaves a real taste in my mouth. It’s the 32nd anniversary of the ADA and this is a disgraceful show of disrespect for disabled people and our needs pic.twitter.com/zuvNoTK4EK — Dame Elsa, Order of the Bat (@snarkbat) July 26, 2022

“I’m the Democratic Party,

This is a blue dress, I’m seated in a brown chair, the carpet is red, the people are giggling, my pronouns are hee/haw, the recession isn’t real if I close my eyes,

and this November we will lose control of both houses of Congress in F#cking landslide!” https://t.co/NWBV9bmwbG — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 26, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself with her pronouns and a physical description in an effort to accommodate the blind and visually impaired participating in today’s roundtable with disability advocates– a move the RNC is mocking her for: https://t.co/SG9UlEJHZb https://t.co/4sY2vn2W0Y — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) July 26, 2022

