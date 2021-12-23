US second gentleman Doug Emhoff has three special tattoos on his arm; find out what they are

It is not very common for people holding posts and offices to have tattoos on their bodies. But the second gentleman of the US, Doug Emhoff, does not believe in living life the traditional way. It has been learnt that Emhoff has three tattoos on him, and each of them holds a special meaning.

According to a People report, fans have spotted the tattoos on his left arm, precisely on the underside of the forearm, which mostly remains hidden when he wears formals. In a Washington Post profile, however, the story behind the said tattoos have finally come to the fore.

It has been understood that the 57-year-old has got the initials of his two children, son Cole and daughter Ella, inked. And just beneath them is the symbol of a dragon that marks the year he and vice president Kamala Harris — his wife — were born. The year 1964 was the Year of the Dragon as per the Chinese Zodiac.

But while it may seem unorthodox to many in the US and even around the world, body art and tattoos have takers in the Emhoff household. Per the People report, Ella, 22, was quoted as telling The New York Times earlier this year that she has around 18 tattoos on her. The model said her tattoos include random ones — of cows, bacon, eggs etc., and some others that she added during the pandemic.

We have often seen the second gentleman — the first such post to have been held by anyone in the US, which has not had a female VP until now — taking a step back to allow his wife to shine and be in the light.

Those who have worked with Emhoff, were quoted as telling the outlet that he understands his position and is always there to be a supportive spouse. “I have heard him express very clearly that he sees part of his role as showing the world the beauty and the power and the wisdom of his partner,” Rabbi Sharon Brous, who led the White House Passover Seder this year was quoted as saying.

Emhoff, it is understood, is the first Jewish partner/spouse of a president or a vice president.

