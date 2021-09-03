US e-commerce company sells neem dattun for Rs 1,800

An e-commerce company in the US is selling neem dattun as organic toothbrush. But what is more astonishing is the price at which they are being sold.

The company, Neem Tree Farms, is selling neem chew sticks for $24.99 (Rs 1,825.34). “Neem chew sticks have been used for centuries in tropical countries to clean and brighten teeth while supporting a healthy immune system in your mouth,” reads the website.

The company also goes on to describe how to use these chew sticks. “To use a neem stick for oral care, chew the end of the stick to form bristles and then carefully rub the bristles along your gum line as you would a toothbrush. Cut off the end each time you use it to ensure freshness. A quarter-pound contains between 15 and 25 chew sticks depending upon the size of the stick. They should last about three months. For best results, refrigerate (don’t freeze!) until you’re ready to use them but keep them in paper not plastic.”

However, this is not happening for the first time. Expensive neem dattun sold in the US raised eyebrows earlier too. In 2020, industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted a photo of another such “organic toothbrush” that was being sold for $15 (Rs 1,095.44).

This is the same ‘dattun’ used by people in our villages now sold in US supermarkets for $15 as ‘organic toothbrush’. #marketing pic.twitter.com/zLKsk1p5Id — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 17, 2020

Pictures of the product did the rounds on social media in 2019 too.

