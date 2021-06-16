Urvashi Rautela enjoys ‘favourite mud bath spa’; know its skincare benefits

Celebrities are often spotted trying new ways of relaxation. As such, Sanam Re actor Urvashi Rautela was recently seen enjoying mud therapy or mud therapy spa.

The actor, who gave a glimpse of the same on her Instagram page, mentioned how it is one of her favourite activities.

“My favourite mud bath spa/mud therapy,” she captioned her photo, adding, “Cleopatra was an early lover of a mud bath, while modern fans include me. Enjoying the red mud of a Balearic beach.”

“It’s said to have been used as a mirror by Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Its mineral-rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for the skin. Mud really can be a muddy marvel. Covered in healing, therapeutic mud is still heralded today for its ability to detoxify and draw out impurities, soften skin, improve circulation, and ease aches and pains,” she mentioned.

What is mud bath?

Mud bath entails smearing oneself with a special kind of mud that has therapeutic and medicinal properties. “It exfoliates the dead skin cells and improves skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema. For psoriasis, usually, mud from the Dead Sea is taken,” Dr Saurabh Shah, dermatologist at Bhatia Hospital Mumbai told indianexpress.com.

According to him, this special mud is prevalent in areas with hot sulphur water springs and in areas with previous volcanic activity. “It is rich in micronutrients and macro minerals which are required by the body — like sulphur, zinc, copper, selenium, magnesium, potassium calcium and certain halogens like bromine and iodine,” he shared.

The sulphur content of the mud also helps in the treatment of bacterial infection like recurrent boils and also relieves joint and muscle pain. It has a relaxing and rejuvenating effect. This therapy has been in vogue for thousands of years and is also a part of modern-day spa therapies, he opined.

The mud consists of ingredients like warmed mineral water, volcanic ash, organic peat, lake mud or saltwater. Each combination has variable effects, according to reports.

Are mud baths for everyone?

According to Healthline, mud isn’t a replacement for prescription medication for diagnosed conditions. It is a very low-risk way to treat some conditions, boost skin health, and is safe for most people, it suggested.

