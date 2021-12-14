Urvashi Rautela gifts Benjamin Netanyahu a copy of the Bhagavad Gita; watch their fun exchange

The thrill of watching your country win on an international stage is next-level. All eyes were glued to the screen when the coveted title of Miss Universe 2021 and the gorgeous crown rested on the head of 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu from Chandigarh, who represented the nation at the prestigious annual pageant held in Israel this year.

Among the attendees was Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela who was present there to watch the proud moment unfurl. In fact, Rautela — who had represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant — was a part of the jury this year.

She took to social media to share a fun exchange that she had with Israeli politician and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom she gifted a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, the holy book of the Hindus and a scripture that is part of the epic ‘Mahabharata’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

“My Bhagavad Gita: A gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return. -The Bhagavad Gita,” she captioned a post which comprised a series of pictures.

Interestingly, Netanyahu also shared a video of the two engaging in a fun conversation in Hindi and Hebrew. The politician asked Rautela if she can teach him how to say “everything is okay” in Hindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Netanyahu נתניהו (@b.netanyahu)

“In Hebrew, we say, ‘Sababa‘. It is not exactly Hebrew, it is Israeli,” Netanyahu said.

While Rautela repeated it, she also coached him how to say “Sab shaandaar, sab badhiya“, which Netanyahu aced.

The actor also shared many pictures from the event, posing with the newly-crowned Miss Universe. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!