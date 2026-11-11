Uorfi Javed, synonymous with her offbeat fashion statements, recently shared glimpses of her spacious 4 BHK rented flat in Mumbai.

In a video with Nayandeep Rakshit, the Internet personality and Traitors season 1 winner took viewers inside her home, which reflects her distinctive sense of style, with blue, teal, and cyan accents, metallic details, and carefully styled corners adding colour to an otherwise neutral space.

From a distinct shoe collection to a bedroom with a sea view, step inside Uorfi’s home.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Open-plan living space, minimalist dining area

The living space features off-white walls and polished cream tile flooring. At the centre of the dining area is a six-seater table with a light-toned polished top, rich teak wooden legs, and matching chairs upholstered in vibrant turquoise fabric.