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Uorfi Javed, synonymous with her offbeat fashion statements, recently shared glimpses of her spacious 4 BHK rented flat in Mumbai.
In a video with Nayandeep Rakshit, the Internet personality and Traitors season 1 winner took viewers inside her home, which reflects her distinctive sense of style, with blue, teal, and cyan accents, metallic details, and carefully styled corners adding colour to an otherwise neutral space.
From a distinct shoe collection to a bedroom with a sea view, step inside Uorfi’s home.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Open-plan living space, minimalist dining area
The living space features off-white walls and polished cream tile flooring. At the centre of the dining area is a six-seater table with a light-toned polished top, rich teak wooden legs, and matching chairs upholstered in vibrant turquoise fabric.
The lounge area has a plush teal-blue chaise lounge sofa and a simple centre table. A low white-and-cyan TV sideboard holds a flat-screen television and indoor plants. A geometric wooden pendant light hangs in the centre. The space also features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open onto a high-rise balcony with a view.
The dining table is styled with a white potted plant placed on a brass-and-marble pedestal, a glass vase filled with light pink roses, wooden geometric coasters, a matching tissue box, and a deep teal utensil organiser.
Bedroom with a sea view
Uorfi’s bedroom continues the home’s colour palette. A low-profile teal bed frame is paired with an upholstered light-blue headboard featuring curved metallic accents.
The bed is dressed in a soft teal-and-coral-pink patterned duvet. Alongside the expansive wall-to-wall windows is a continuous built-in daybed with teal cushions and bolster pillows, creating a cosy seating corner.
Second bedroom, dressing space
Storage is another prominent feature of the bedroom. Floor-to-ceiling sliding wardrobes in glossy white laminate feature brass-inlay curves and integrated full-length mirrors. Heavy, floor-length seafoam-green curtains cover the wide window bank, offering privacy and light control.
One of the most distinctive spaces is the dressing and storage room. Open white floating shelves run from top to bottom, displaying an organised collection of Versace heels, platforms, and sneakers.
The room also features a vertical stainless-steel pole and a tufted cyan storage ottoman placed beside a small two-drawer side chest. Large sliding glass patio doors bring in natural light and offer views of the high-rise surroundings.
Understated kitchen
The kitchen and utility area follows a more understated design. Polished black granite countertops are paired with off-white vertical-panel cabinetry above and below.
The space includes a double-basin stainless steel sink and an integrated front-loading washing machine under the counter. A full-length sliding glass door beside the kitchen provides natural ventilation and connects the area to the balcony.
Sravanya Pittie, Founder of Sokka Tableware, shared ways tenants can personalise a pre-designed home without making permanent structural changes. The expert suggested renters focus on decor they can easily take with them when they move out, including rugs, cushions, lamps, art, table linen, mirrors, and accessories.
“Even changing the way you dress your dining table can make a room feel completely different. This is where objects become very powerful. You can bring in your personality without touching the walls or changing the furniture. A few thoughtful additions can make a furnished rental feel like your own home,” Sravanya explained.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.