Upgrade your master bedroom with these minimalistic décor tips

Are you looking to redecorate your bedroom and feeling flustered as to where to begin? Gabriel Gil, the head of design and innovation at Bonito Designs, says the bedroom is a place to relax and unwind. “Stuffing it with unnecessary paraphernalia could agitate you and make you restless.”

He suggests a “minimalistic, subtle, organised, and elegant” makeover in the following six steps; read on.

1. The bed: A bed should be clean, neat, and have an inviting aura. Use white linen sheets. Adding cushions with a splash of colour can set a tone of comfort as it breaks the contrast. Headboards speak volumes about the bed and can be the highlight of your room. There are infinite ideas for renovating and redecorating headboards.

2. Curtains: Curtains don’t just block out light, they also add an aesthetic touch to the room. Opt for curtains that hang high, preferably from the ceiling, or even with the curtain bar placed high above the windows/balcony door. Longer curtains create an impression of larger windows. In terms of texture and colour, try using a sheer curtain that isn’t too contrasting with the walls, along with a blackout.

3. Night tables: Night tables are undeniably useful to place your phones, water bottles and accessories near your bed. Adding a right-sized table lamp to your night table would be a good idea. A compact night table with basic storage helps in maintaining the minimalistic theme.

4. Correct lighting: Lighting can significantly affect your bedroom’s vibe. Ensure it is indirect. Harsh lights can cause headaches and discomfort. Lights emitting soft hues help create a warm and cozy ambience.

5. Wardrobe check: Cupboards and closets can take up a lot of space. Be frugal in choosing your bedroom storage units. Your wardrobe should be meticulously built and placed in a way that it doesn’t overpower other design elements. An oversized unit could make your bedroom look smaller and cluttered.

6. Don’t overkill with designing: Over-designing can lead to visual clutter. Added elements with a larger colour mix get difficult to absorb. To give your bedroom a minimalistic look, choose a lighter colour palette and avoid hyper design elements. Heavy pop colours and designs go against the minimalistic theme. Stick to non-contrasting, plain materials.

“Design your bedroom in a way that it looks clean, elegant, and welcoming. Make sure its aesthetics are neutral. A bright colour mix could add noise to the overall design composition. Always remember the primary motive of a pleasant and comfortable bedroom is to encourage sound sleep,” Gil concludes.

