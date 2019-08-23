Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla share unseen pictures from Abhi-Aish, Shweta-Nikhil weddings

This trip down the memory lane seems like the most-resplendent of all trips — peppered with all things fun, happy and elegant. Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla recently shared some never-seen-before pictures from the weddings of the Bachchan siblings Shweta (to Nikhil Nanda in 1997) and Abhishek (to Aishwarya Rai in 2007) on their Instagram account. The stunning pictures give us a peek into the exclusive celebrations that were reserved for the Bachchan clan, their family and friends.

In this throwback picture, the bride is seen in a statement white lehenga set and lovely jewellery, looking absolutely gorgeous. “Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari,” the caption reads.

Another picture showed the Bachchan siblings — with mother Jaya in the background — as they take part in Shweta’s pre-wedding festivities. “The sangeet was an ode to tradition at it’s glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship,” the caption accompanying the picture reads.

For the function, Shweta wore a “sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern.”

For the wedding ceremony, Shweta wore a “velvet ghagra and blouse in maroon. Tiny booties embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble.” We must say, she looked regal.

This was the first-ever event for Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani, and the designer duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function, for the entire family.

Power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007. Here are some pictures from their majestic nuptial.

Theirs was a fairy-tale wedding! It took the designer duo three months of joyous preparation, as they had not only designed the couple’s clothes, but had also added their creativity to the decorations.

For their sangeet night, Abhishek wore a “blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls”. And Aishwarya looked like a goddess in “embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details.”

“His sherwani was a work of art realized in a fabulous geometric vasli pattern. The inner kurta had self-tailoring and gota details with intricately embroidered zardozi borders. His jooties too, featured indulgent embroidery and his safa was made of Jamdhani tissue that had dreamy gota details,” the caption reads.

“The entire Bachchan family wore vasli for the nuptials, their meticulously handcrafted ensembles being an ode to unsurpassed elegance.”