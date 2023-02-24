Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana and King Charles with baby Prince William to be auctioned next month

Even 25 years after her death, Princess Diana’s life, especially the time spent with her ex-husband King Charles and their two sons — William and Harry, continues to spark interest among people worldwide. As such, previously unseen photos of the late Princess of Wales along with King Charles and an infant Prince William will be up for auction at Willingham Auctions in Cambridgeshire, England, on March 4.

Taken at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the late Queen Elizabeth’s beloved holiday home, the intimate pictures were taken in September 1982, three months after the birth of the Prince of Wales. While one picture shows a beaming Charles cradling his newborn, another photo has Diana cuddling William in her motherly embrace. Some other pictures from the collection of 22 photographs also feature Queen Elizabeth in a grey and red tartan skirt. One can also see Baron King in the pictures, a friend of the royal family who is now selling the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willingham Auctions (@willingham_auctions_)

Stephen Drake, of Willingham Auctions in Cambridgeshire, told mirror.co.uk that the collection was sure to amass huge interest from around the around. “There were lots of photos taken of Princess Diana but these offer really personal insight. The collection of photos is a real one-off, you will never come across another set of photos like this. The photo of King Charles holding William is such an amazing photo, he looks like such a proud happy father,” he said.

Adding that Diana, Charles and William look like “a complete family group” in the photographs, Drake said, “You see a lot of press photos but these are nothing like those, they are being photographed as normal people, which for royalty is an amazing experience to see. As auctioneers, we are only custodians of our items for a short amount of time and it’s very exciting to have them here. It really is causing a huge amount of interest. The sky is the limit on the price. We have never had anything like this before.”

The auctioneer said that while plenty of pictures of Princess Diana have been sold before, “nothing, as relaxed as this and nothing as early in her marriage“, have been put up on auction before. “There are also no other copies of these photos out there, these are the only ones. We’ll see what happens on the day, we have high hopes,” he said. The collection of the photographs also comes with the negatives so whoever buys it will also own the copyright claim over them.

King Charles and Princess Diana separated in 1992 after 11 years of marriage, before getting officially divorced in 1996, a year before Diana’s tragic death in 1997. They shared two children together – Prince William and Prince Harry.

