Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II released after her funeral; know where and when it was taken

The queen, who was UK's longest-reigning monarch, was photographed in the Scottish countryside

Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Elizabeth II photo, Queen Elizabeth II unseen photograph, Queen Elizabeth II funeral, Queen Elizabeth II burial, Queen Elizabeth II countryside photo, Buckingham Palace, indian express newsQueen Elizabeth II waving to the crowds during her platinum jubilee pageant at the Buckingham Palace in London this year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest in a private burial, and after her rather emotional funeral service on September 19, the Buckingham Palace released a poignant photo befitting the occasion, in which the late monarch was clicked walking uphill, with flowers and foliage surrounding her.

She carried a walking stick and wore a pair of sunglasses, a black and white patterned head scarf and a green cardigan sweater. Her facial features remained obscure because the photograph was clicked from afar, and it was shared presumably to mark her mortal departure from this world.

ALSO READ |From Kate to Meghan: How the Royal family paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with their jewellery, outfits at her state funeral

The caption read: “‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’ In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 – 2022”

The first bit of the text is a reference to Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet‘. In fact, her son King Charles III — the new monarch — quoted the exact same line during his first televised address after becoming the new monarch on September 9.

ALSO READ |Princess Charlotte’s brooch was a sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s love for horses; check it out

According to a People report, the queen, who was UK’s longest-reigning monarch, was photographed here in the Scottish countryside, specifically at Balmoral, which was her residence in Scotland — she also passed away here — in 1971.

The photo was taken by Patrick Lichfield, the 5th Earl of Lichfield, who died in 2005.

Prior to this, the Palace had released another photograph of the queen ahead of her televised funeral, which was taken earlier this year to mark her platinum jubilee celebrations, as she had become the first British monarch to reach this milestone.

 

The photograph was reportedly taken in May at her Windsor Castle home by photographer Ranald Mackechnie. In the photo, the queen, looking rather frail, appeared to grin. She wore her statement pearls, and a powder blue dress.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:50:45 pm
