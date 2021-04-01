scorecardresearch
United Nation’s new video on gender equality includes verse from Guru Granth Sahib

The short video consists of a stanza from Guru Granth Sahib, read by scholar and human rights activist Dr Iqtidar Cheema

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2021 3:50:08 pm
The video was launched on March 30, 2021.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights issued a video on gender equality on the fourth anniversary of the United National Faith for Rights declaration.

Launched on March 30, the short video consists of a stanza from Guru Granth Sahib, read by scholar and human rights activist Dr Iqtidar Cheema.

The conference included Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and various UN special rapporteurs and civil society organisations.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At the conference, Cheema spoke about how the Guru Granth Sahib carries a universal message on equality. He went to talk about how the condition of women at the time of Guru Nanak was deplorable under the Brahmanical caste system. And Guru Nanak strongly advocated for the equal status of women.

Also Read |Pandemic pushes gender equality back a generation: World Economic Forum

“Honoured to contribute to @UN short video with readings from #Interfaith core texts, Dr Cheema tweeted while sharing the video.

He also read out the stanza about women’s rights, used in the UN official video, at the conference, as per an official statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

