‘Unbelievably tough, but at least we had each other’: Harry, Meghan tell Oprah on their decision to quit

When they stepped down from the posts of senior royals last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world. The ripples of that decision are being felt even today, one year on, especially since they have conveyed to Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, that they have no intention of returning to the UK, to their lives as working royals, after their review period ends later in 2021.

Harry and Meghan have been, for the last one year, living in the US, leading a more private and financially-independent life. They have stayed away from the prying eyes of the media, particularly the tabloid culture prevalent in the UK, which has been critical of their relationship from the beginning.

So, their decision to sit down for an exclusive chat with Oprah Winfrey is being keenly noticed. In fact, the first look has already been aired. A little clip — alluding to some intimate details being shared by the former royals — was released recently.

In it, Harry said: “I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side. Because, I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana], going through this process by herself all those years ago. It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.” Meghan nodded and said, “yeah”.

The couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child. The news came after Meghan had previously shared that she had miscarried in 2020.

Additionally, during an appearance on the CBS television network’s The Late, Late Show with James Corden that aired last week, Harry had said he decided to step away from his work as a front-line member of the royal family to “protect his wife and son and his mental health“.

“It was stepping back rather than stepping down,” he told Corden. “It was a really difficult environment, which I think a lot of people saw, so I did what any father or husband would do and thought, ‘How do I get my family out of here?’ But we never walked away, and as far as I’m concerned, whatever decisions are made on that side, I will never walk away,” he said of the relationship with his family, which many speculate has soured over the last one year.

Winfrey’s interview of the couple is scheduled to air on March 7. It is the first TV interview they have given since moving to California. According to mini clips/teasers shared with the public, Harry has also said the reason for their decamping was also because he was worried about “history repeating itself”, indicating that memories of his mother being hounded by the paparazzi — she died in a car crash in Paris, at the age of 36 — still haunt him.

