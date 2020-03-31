Here’s the ultimate guide for eyebrows during quarantine

Tweezing may be time-consuming, but is a great way to keep your eyebrows in shape. (Photo: Getty) Tweezing may be time-consuming, but is a great way to keep your eyebrows in shape. (Photo: Getty)

The quarantine period is surely making us realise all the things we took for granted. Whether it is meeting your loved ones, or well, a visit to the salon. With jokes and memes floating on the internet about how girls are likely to come out out of the isolation period with longer beards than their male counterpart, we thought of taking things into our hands and help you with your facial hair woes.

Going to a salon to get your eyebrows threaded is a far-fetched dream at the moment, but that doesn’t mean you leave them ungroomed. Ahead, we share a few tips to help you get your eyebrows back in shape.

READ| How to groom your eyebrows to accentuate your features

An incredible DIY method, tweezing may be time consuming but it is a great way to keep your eyebrows in shape. Depending on the thickness of your eyebrows, it can take 15-20 minutes. Moreover, it is very affordable and can last for weeks easily.

All you need is a mirror and a good pair of tweezers.

READ| Want to get rid of upper-lip hair? Try these home remedies

A mirror and a good pair of tweezers is all you need to get started. (Photo: Getty) A mirror and a good pair of tweezers is all you need to get started. (Photo: Getty)

Steps:

*Begin by tying your hair in a neat bun or a ponytail because you don’t them them to be falling on your face. Then wash your face clean with lukewarm water.

*Take a spoolie brush and brush your brows straight up. Then take your pair of tweezers and place them close to your skin by holding your skin taut.

*Press lightly and quickly pull out the extra hair; do this in the direction of your growth.

*Again use a spoolie brush and brush your brows hair up. Now check for the growoth and trim the long strands using an eyebrow sciossor.

*If your skin becomes red or slightly irritated, apply an ice-cube and slowly rub it on the area.

READ| The soap in your washroom will help you get thick brows; here’s how

Tips to remember:

Don’t dig your tweezers too deep into your skin to get hold of small hair or you’ll end up with a cut. Be patient and let it grow.

Always hold your skin taut, this will lead to less tugging and, in turn, a less painful experience.

Worried about the excruciating pain? A little hack: apply ice before you go on to tweeze your eyebrows.

What is your beauty routine during the lockdown?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd