Wednesday, February 10, 2021
UK’s Princess Eugenie gives birth to first child, a baby boy

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

By: AP | London | February 10, 2021 10:00:11 am
Princess Eugenie, Princess Eugenie baby, Princess Eugenie age, Princess Eugenie queen elizabeth, Princess Eugenie photos, Princess Eugenie husband, Princess Eugenie Jack BrooksbankEugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son at London’s Portland Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Eugenie’s parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, The princess’ baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her and Brooksbank’s first child and the queen’s ninth great-grandchild.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the statement said.

The palace said that Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were “delighted with the news.”

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

