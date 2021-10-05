Ukrainian airline swaps high heels, skirts for trainers and trouser suits

In jobs that require a uniform, it becomes important for the employers to make employees feel comfortable, especially if they are working long hours. And this is the reason why a Ukrainian budget airline has allowed its female cabin crew to swap their skirts and heels for comfortable trouser suits and white trainers.

Flight attendant Daria Solomennaya was quoted as telling BBC, “Twelve hours on your feet, flying from Kyiv to Zanzibar and back. If you wear high heels, you are hardly able to walk afterwards… That includes four hours of security checks and cleaning.”

The BBC report states that Solomennaya works for SkyUp Airlines, “one of the youngest low-cost airlines in Europe”, and one of the biggest in Ukraine. It has decided to change the uniform from next month with a more comfortable alternative. Even though it is not the first in the continent to do so, for Ukrainians, it indicates that some old traditions are being done away with, the outlet reports.

Per the report, when SkyUp surveyed crew members, it was found that its female employees were “fed up” with high heels, tight blouses, and pencil skirts. “Many of my colleagues are permanent clients of podologists; their toes and toe-nails are constantly damaged by high heels,” Solomennaya complained.

Varicose and spider veins are also frequent ailments.

Here are some other instances of airlines changing elements of their dress codes, previously considered to be a standard in the industry:

* Virgin Atlantic allowed flight attendants to give up make-up.

* Japan Airlines, too, did away with obligatory high heels, giving employees the option of wearing trousers instead of pencil skirts.

* Norwegian Air allowed flat shoes, also doing away with the requirement for women to have mandatory cosmetics on-board.

About the recent positive developments at SkyUp, its head of marketing Marianna Grygorash was quoted as saying: “A flight attendant’s work is not that romantic. It’s hard. We realised that our female flight attendants didn’t want to be seen as “sexualised and playful’.”

