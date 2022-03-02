Ukraine crisis: Everything you need to know about the country’s national costume ‘vyshyvanka’

With Ukrainian military and civilian population resisting Russian forces from invading the country in what is being called the worst geopolitical crisis in Europe since World War II, other countries are taking a lot of cultural interest — learning more about the second-largest country by area — after Russia — in Europe, its customs, clothing, way of living, etc.

While demonstrations condemning the attack on Ukraine and its sovereignty are happening in many countries across the globe, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently thanked Estonian president Alar Karis for donning the embroidered national costume of Ukraine, called a ‘vyshyvanka‘, and standing in solidarity with the country.

“The largest demonstration in the modern history of Estonia took place in support of Ukraine. I am grateful to the Estonian people and @AlarKaris for their solidarity in these difficult times. Mr. President, our vyshyvanka suits you [sic],” the tweet read.

The largest demonstration in the modern history of Estonia took place in support of Ukraine. I am grateful to the Estonian people and @AlarKaris for their solidarity in these difficult times. Mr. President, our vyshyvanka suits you. pic.twitter.com/giMvr5d6HW — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

The accompanying pictures showed people waving the Ukrainian flag on the streets, and Karis posing in a vyshyvanka with yellow and blue ribbons — the colours of the Ukrainian flag — pinned to his coat.

What exactly is a vyshyvanka and what are its features?

Ukrainian embroidery, called vyshyvanka, is reflective of where it’s made. Each place is slightly different, because the shirt makers used local ingredients as pigments to color the thread. Ukrainians can recognize where someone is from by their vyshyvanka. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/wZqOMIowEt — Tim Akimoff (@timakimoff) March 1, 2022

It is a type of embroidered shirt that is worn in Ukraine. While it is also seen in Belarus, what sets the Ukrainian vyshyvanka apart are some local embroidered features specific to the country.

In fact, the country also celebrates Vyshyvanka Day on the third Thursday of May. This year, it falls on May 19.

Today across the country, we’re celebrating Ukrainian culture and traditions – and standing in solidarity with Ukrainian Canadians and the people of Ukraine. Happy Vyshyvanka Day, everyone! #VyshyvankaCanada2021 https://t.co/LExgOLpYij — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 20, 2021

Ukrainian actress Anna Sten in the 1930s, wearing a vyshyvanka, an embroidered shirt that is worn with the Ukrainian national costume. pic.twitter.com/Vux1lApHmS — Titania (@Titania2468) February 28, 2022

A 2016 Vogue report stated that the vyshyvanka is a “staple uniform for women, men, and children, who sport traditional and modern incarnations of the sartorial piece of history”.

I’m loath to discuss any politician’s fashion choices, but clothes can often convey political messages and at today’s Energy Council meeting Commissioner Kadri Simson appeared to be wearing a vyshyvanka-style blouse — a nice nod to Ukrainian’s national costume. pic.twitter.com/WeYYWNPtRe — Aitor Hernández-Morales (@aitorehm) February 28, 2022

For the unversed, it comprises an embroidered shirt or blouse with detailed and intricate patterns. It is hailed as a folk costume, but worn regularly in the country, too, with colours such as black, red, white being basic, and yellow, blue and green being supplementary. The patterns appear to be stitched on the garment.

Vyshyvanka is treated like a talisman, and it is believed that the wearer will be protected. It is mostly seen in geometric patterns like squares, rhombuses and diamonds. Locals strongly believe that whoever wears the attire, will be able to survive in any situation — it stands for all positive feelings like courage, strength, luck, and of course, patriotism.

