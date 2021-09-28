UK Royal Mint’s first Goddess Lakshmi gold bar goes on sale for Diwali

The UK Royal Mint’s first bullion bar range featuring Goddess Lakshmi as a celebration of Diwali went on sale on Tuesday.

The “Lakshmi” bar, a 20 gram gold bar with the Hindu Goddess of Wealth engraved intricately into the precious metal, was designed by Royal Mint designer Emma Noble and follows a close collaboration with the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Cardiff on its intricate design.

The bar, retailing at 1,080 pounds, is described by the Royal Mint as reflective of its ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion and an expansion of diverse cultural celebrations in the country.

“With gold being a traditional and auspicious gift during the Diwali festival, we wanted to develop a product that incorporates both beauty and tradition, but with a modern twist,” said Andrew Dickey, Divisional Director for Precious Metals at the Royal Mint.

The bar, which can be bought from the official Royal Mint website and features an Om symbol on its gift packaging, follows the success of the Mint’s 1 gram and 5 gram gold bars in henna-inspired packaging launched last year which proved incredibly popular in the lead up to Diwali.

The bullion bar will also be blessed at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple’s Diwali ceremony as part of their “Lakshmi Poojan”, attended by Royal Mint representatives on November 4.

“It’s wonderful to see an international brand such as the Royal Mint taking such a considered and active approach to celebrate the Hindu culture within their product range,” said Nilesh Kabaria, from the temple. “I love the intricate detail that Emma has been able to include on such a small surface, and on my recent visit to see the bar being struck, I was amazed to see the final version with every detail in perfect harmony,” he said.

