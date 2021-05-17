UK royal family invites people to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee by planting trees

Ahead of her platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II has started celebrations with a campaign to promote planting of trees.

Called the ‘Queen’s Green Canopy’ (QGC), it is a UK-wide tree-planting initiative created to mark 70 years of the monarch’s reign in June 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Queen’s Green Canopy (@queensgreencanopy)

“People across the country will be invited to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ from October this year, when the tree planting season begins,” read the official note on the royal family’s social media handle, alongside a video of Prince Charles preparing the garden for planting with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, earlier this year.

Also Read | She has a big laugh: How Queen Elizabeth II really is like behind palace doors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The initiative was kick-started by none other than the patron of the project — the Prince of Wales himself. “Planting a tree is a statement of hope and faith in the future. As we approach this very special year, I invite you all to join me to plant a tree for the Jubilee. In other words, a ‘Treebilie’!” he said in the video.

“Whether you are a seasoned gardener or a complete novice, we will guide you through the process of planting trees so that they survive and flourish for years to come,” QGC was quoted as saying by Independent. All the new trees planted across the country will reportedly be logged on an interactive map.