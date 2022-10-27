This is what UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s morning routine, breakfast choices look like

Rishi Sunak recently took charge as the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, becoming the country’s third PM in 50 days. Away from his much-in-focus political outings, Rishi is also a fitness enthusiast whose morning routine can be a perfect inspiration to those who like to remain agile and healthy. In an appearance on The Twenty Minute VC podcast last year, he opened up about his waking up time, exercise routine, and breakfast choices, among other things.

“I wake up between 6-7 am, depending on what gym I am doing,” he told Harry Stebbings, adding that he always starts his day with some exercise. However, Rishi admitted that his exercise routine has been “destroyed” by this job.

So, what does he do to remain in shape? “I do one session of Peleton, one session of the treadmill, and one HIIT class,” he said.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy married in 2009 and have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.(Instagram/rishisunakmp) Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy married in 2009 and have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.(Instagram/rishisunakmp)

Revealing that he is a huge fan of Cody Rigsby, an American fitness instructor, Rishi said, “He is definitely my longtime favourite, which means you have to listen to a lot of Britney (Spears). But you know, no bad thing in trying to get you motivated, I guess. I am trying to diversify lately.”

Talking about his breakfast choices, the current UK PM admitted to practising intermittent fasting. “I do intermittent fasting, so on most days, I have nothing for breakfast. Otherwise, we have Greek yoghurt and blueberries during the week. And then I have a second breakfast mid-morning which is either Gail’s cinnamon bun, a pain au chocolat, or a chocolate chip muffin. So I have one chocolatey, sugary pastry at some point.” He added that he cannot do without something sugary during mid-morning.

It’s on weekends, however, that Rishi indulges in full-cooked breakfast with his family. “On the weekend, we have a full-cooked breakfast on Saturdays and then on Sundays, we alternate between pancakes and waffles. We do the pancakes the American style which is crispy and baked with blueberries and strawberries. We have pancakes or waffles every week,” he said.

Born to African-Hindu parents of Indian descent, Rishi is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of Narayan Murthy, and has two daughters — Krishna Sunak and Anoushka Sunak.

