Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2022: Date, puja vidhi, timings, importance and significance

Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2022: Ugadi is the Telugu New Year and Gudi Padwa is the celebration of a new year in Maharashtra. Both of these festivals usually fall on the same day, and this year they will be celebrated on April 2, a Saturday.

Ugadi is generally celebrated by the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. And Gudi Padwa is a big celebration in Maharashtra and Goa. ‘Samvatsara’, a cycle of 60 years, begins on this day.

The date for Ugadi and Gudi Padwa is decided by the Hindu luni-solar calendar. According to the Drik Panchang, the pratipada tithi for Gudi Padwa begins 11.53 am on April 1, 2022 and ends 11.58 am on April 2.

On this day, as part of the rituals, people take an oil bath and eat neem leaves. Many consider this a must on Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Houses are decorated with mango leaves, and rangolis are designed. Not to mention, people dress up and meet and greet their loved ones.

Traditionally, on Ugadi, Ugadi pachadi is prepared with raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, salt and jaggery. The various flavours — sweetness, sourness, bitterness, etc., — in this dish represent the variations and seasons in life like happiness, sadness and unpleasantness.

People celebrating Gudi Padwa often eat shrikhand puri.

On Gudi Padwa, gudi flags are made with red or orange cloths, decorated with flowers. On top of this flag, a copper or silver vessel is placed upside down. This signifies prosperity and victory.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!