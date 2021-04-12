Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Timings, Importance & Significance

Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2021: Gudi Padwa and Ugadi mark new beginnings. This year, they will be celebrated on April 13. (Photo: Pixabay)

Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2021: Ugadi or the Telugu New Year, falls on April 13, 2021. Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, will also be celebrated on the same day. Samvatsara, which is a cycle of 60 years, begins on this day. While Ugadi is observed by the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Gudi Padwa is observed by people living in Maharashtra and Goa.

The date for Ugadi and Gudi Padwa is decided by the Hindu luni-solar calendar. According to Drikpanchang.com, this year, Pratipada Tithi begins at 08.00 on April 12 and ends at 10.16 on April 13.

On this day, people take a ritual oil bath and eat neem leaves. Many consider this a must on Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. Houses are decorated with mango leaves, and rangolis are made, too.

Traditionally, on Ugadi, Ugadi pacchadi is prepared using primarily raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, salt and jaggery. The various flavour profiles, such as sweetness, sourness, bitterness, etc., in this dish, represent the variations in life and symbolise happiness, sadness and unpleasantness of life. People observing the day as Gudi Padwa often celebrate by eating shrikhand puri.

On Gudi Padwa, gudi flags are made with red or orange cloth, which are decorated with flowers and on top of this flag, a copper or silver vessel is placed upside down. This signifies prosperity and victory.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle