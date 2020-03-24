Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020: Pooja Vidhanam, Samagri, Timings, Mantra, and Muhurat

People participate in a procession on the occasion of Gudi Padwa (Marathi Hindu new year) celebrations in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) People participate in a procession on the occasion of Gudi Padwa (Marathi Hindu new year) celebrations in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Pooja Vidhanam, Time, Samagri, Mantra, Procedure: Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the New Year, and is celebrated with much fanfare by people in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The spring festival is celebrated as Gudi Padwa by people in Maharashtra. The word Ugadi is a combination of two Sanskrit words – ‘yug’ (era) and ‘aadi’ (beginning). This year, the festival will be celebrated on March 25. Like all other festivals, the day is considered extremely auspicious as it is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day – and is believed to be the beginning of the Satyug.

People start the day with an early morning holy-oil bath ritual with sesame oil and then wear new clothes, before offering prayers to the deity. Houses are decorated with fresh mango leaves and colourful rangolis.

The special day also calls for a unique vegetarian meal platter. One of the specialties is Ugadi Pachadi that is prepared using jaggery, raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, salt, and chilli powder.

ALSO READ | Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020: History, Importance & Significance of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi Festival

While North Indians don’t celebrate Ugadi, the auspicious day marks the beginning of the nine day-long Chaitra Navratri puja on the same day.

Here are the puja timings for the festival, according to Drikpanchang.com

Pratipada Tithi Begins at 2.57 pm on March 24, 2020

Pratipada Tithi Ends at 5.26 pm March 25, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd