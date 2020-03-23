Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Date in India: When is Ugadi and Gudi Padwa in 2020

Ugadi 2020 Date in India: This time, it will be celebrated on March 25, 2020. (Source: Getty Images) Ugadi 2020 Date in India: This time, it will be celebrated on March 25, 2020. (Source: Getty Images)

Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2020 Date in India: Ugadi or New Year’s Day for the Hindus in Andhra Pradesh, Telanagana and Karnataka will be celebrated on March 25 this year. On the same day, Marathis and Konkani Hindus also celebrate their new year, called Gudi Padwa. It marks the arrival of spring and reaping of rabi crops.

Ugadi or Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra, which typically falls in late March or early April of the Gregorian calendar.

People celebrate the festival with rituals and traditional dishes. They draw colourful rangoli-like patterns called kolamulus and mango leaf decorations on doors called torana. People take a special bath with oil treatment, visit temples and make a special food called pachadi including an assortment of flavours. Some also make charitable donations to temples and community centres on this day. For Gudi Padwa too, people make rangolis, hang a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango, neem leaves topped with upturned silver or copper vessel, dance and feast.

Besides, Sindhis celebrate the same day as Cheti Chand while Manipuris celebrate it as Sajibu Nongma Panba.

