Ugadi (Gudi Padwa) 2019 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Timings, Mantra, Procedure and Muhurat

Ugadi (Gudi Padwa) 2019 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra, Procedure: Ugadi marks the beginning of New Year, and is celebrated with much fanfare by people in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana. The word Ugadi is a combination of two Sanskrit words – ‘yug’ (era) and ‘aadi’ (beginning).

The festival is celebrated on the the first day of the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on April 6 (Saturday). The day is celebrated as Gudi Padwa by people in Maharashtra.

It is believed that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day, which is why it is considered to be an auspicious occasion. The day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, the nine-day festival which leads up to Ram Navami (Lord Rama’s birthday), which is celebrated on the last day of the celebrations.

People begin their day by taking an early morning bath and wearing new clothes, before offering prayers to the deity. Some people even take the holy-oil bath (with sesame oil) and decorate their houses with fresh mango leaves and colourful rangolis.

On this day, a special vegetarian meal, including Ugadi Pachadi is prepared. This dish is prepared using jaggery, raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, salt, and chilli powder.

Here are the puja timings for the festival, according to Drikpanchang.com

Pratipada Tithi Begins at 2.20 pm on April 5

Pratipada Tithi Ends at 3.23 pm April 6