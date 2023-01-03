scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

‘Set the bar low’: Twinkle Khanna shares her new year resolution

She explained that "setting the bar as low as possible also makes it easy to reach for a drink when you need it next"

Twinkle asked everyone to set the bar low
‘Set the bar low’: Twinkle Khanna shares her new year resolution
New Year marks the beginning of new aspirations, new hopes and new zeal to achieve all that we aspire for. No wonder, people across the world plan several new year resolutions every January only to get disappointed for not achieving them, a few months down the line. As such, it’s crucial to make sure your goals are realistic and achievable. Explaining something similar is Twinkle Khanna who took to Instagram to share her resolution for 2023. “My new year’s resolution? Set the bar low,” she started out saying.

She explained that “setting the bar as low as possible also makes it easy to reach for a drink when you need it next”.

The 48-year-old asked everyone to begin by first accepting that “you aren’t going to lose 20 pounds this year just the way you didn’t lose it last year”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) 

“So, plan on making small changes, like losing the four pounds you gained during Christmas when taking it a step further from Jesus who turned water into wine, you did your own transformation by turning wine into cellulite,” Twinkle said.

Concluding, she asked her followers about the resolutions they may have made this year. “The resolution I am going to copy from you is ‘Set the Bar Low’. Because I am tired of always trying to do everything perfectly and expecting the same from others. So my resolution is to take a step back and have a more relaxed mind and let the others set their bar up. Also, stay away from all kinds of negative people who get fun by taking away mental peace,” a user commented on her post.

Another wrote: “The best resolution I have ever heard. Often setting the bar high is a common mistake made by many. I am going to implement your advice.”

ALSO READ |Juhi Parmar has no place for ‘toxic friends’, ‘people’s judgments’ in her life; see her agenda for 2023

Earlier, Simrun Chopra, a deep health coach, had shared that taking small steps is the key rather than making sweeping changes that may not always last long. “Developing simple lifestyle habits can be much easier and more effective than traditional resolutions. Instead of making drastic changes like quitting social media or losing weight, focus on the small things — whether it is taking time to regularly engage in activities you love, eating more vegetables, or limiting phone usage,” she shared.

The expert added that doing so makes one work towards the larger goal without feeling overwhelmed, and learn new things during the less-stressful process. “It’s truly a win-win situation,” Chopra added.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 19:00 IST
Pune film festival to be held between February 2 and 9; postponement due to G20 meet

season change food
Nutrition alert: Why it is important to eat according to the season
