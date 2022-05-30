Home décor: Twinkle Khanna suggests simple ways to style ‘a multitasking guest room’

Many of us have a spare room in our homes which is, more often than not, inundated with non-essential supplies and things we don’t use on a regular basis. However, it comes to use when guests visit or we require a room to work amid the current work-from-home scenario. Thus, it is essential to keep the room not just neat and tidy, but also functional.

While it may seem difficult to make it look presentable on short notice and decorate an entire room on your own, you don’t have to worry anymore as Twinkle Khanna has shared some simple tips to style “a multitasking guest room“, in a video posted by Tweak India.

Take a look.

“You need a clean slate to start. So, first begin by emptying the room, packing away things that are not used often and donating/selling things that you don’t use anymore,” she started out saying.

*While buying furniture for the room, make sure you keep the accurate measurements handy, Twinkle suggested. “The one mistake people make is buying furniture without checking if it fits. Do not even reach for your debit card without measuring everything, and there are many apps online that can help you arrange your furniture in a particular space. You can also try the old-fashioned way and draw out chalk markings on the floor itself.”

*The first thing she advised purchasing was a sofa-cum-bed. “This is a smart investment for Indian homes that don’t have a lot of space,” she said.

Add some cushions and throws (Source: Pexels) Add some cushions and throws (Source: Pexels)

*For people who are new to interior designing, it is best to stick to the neutral colour palette for your main upholstery, according to her. “To introduce colour and texture, you can add lots of cushions and throws. Remember to stick to the same colour palette throughout the room,” she suggested.

*Next, you can also add a couple of side tables and mount some showpieces on top of them.

*”A secret tip that most interior designers love is layering textures,” Twinkle revealed. “I wanted to introduce some natural elements into this space so I bought these colourful jute baskets online. They are quite popular at the moment and fairly inexpensive.”

*If you can hammer some nails into the wall, make sure you do it in such a way that you are spacing up the nails so that you can keep changing up the art, she suggested.

Scented candles can make your space look and feel luxurious. (Source: Pexels) Scented candles can make your space look and feel luxurious. (Source: Pexels)

*Next, Twinkle went on to arrange a table that could be used as a study table or workstation. She populated it with books, plants, candles and small showpieces. “Adding a scented candle is the easiest way to make a space feel truly luxurious. Make sure you never leave a candle unattended, especially if you have kids or pets. Trim the wick before you light it and keep it away from walls,” she said.

*What kind of books should you keep in this beautiful space? “Keep books that are easy to read. I would recommend these three books – Art Matters by Neil Gaiman, In Other Rooms, Other Wonders by Daniyal Mueenuddin and Ikigai by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia,” she concluded.

Your beautiful and functional guest room is ready!

