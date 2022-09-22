scorecardresearch
Twinkle Khanna embarks on a new journey: ‘It will be surreal…’

"There are limited ways to grow at this age and though horizontally seems to be the easiest, I am doing my best to find different directions," Twinkle Khanna wrote on Instagram

twinkle khannaTwinkle Khanna is all set for her masters (Source: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

“There is a jump and a skip” in Twinkle Khanna‘s step as she is all set to embark on a “new journey” — that of being a student. Taking to Instagram recently, the actor-author shared that she has enrolled herself at a university for a Master’s degree in creative writing.

“It took almost two years to plan all the logistics but I am finally going back to university to do my Masters in life and creative writing. It will be surreal, this coming week, being a student again, scribbling down notes and sitting in classrooms,” the 47-year-old captioned her post.

The post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, and Tisca Chopra. While Tahira wrote, “You crazily inspiring woman,” actor Shweta Kawaatra commented, “Very inspiring. I want to do my masters but as of now stuck with how to go about it”. Actor Namrata Shirodkar wished her luck, and Hrithik Roshan mentioned, “Aaah love it!”

Also Read |Looking for ways to style your bookshelf? Here’s how Twinkle Khanna does it

Khanna, who is married to Akshay Khanna, made her debut as an author with the book Mrs Funnybones in 2015. The book eventually went on to become a bestseller. In her second book, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, Khanna narrated the life journey of Muruganantham — popularly known as Padman — in one of the stories.

