Twinkle Khanna shares DIY tips to ‘turn your master bedroom into an oasis of peace’

When it comes to home décor, most people focus on the living room, forgetting to amp up the most comforting space where you retire at the end of the day — the bedroom! This is why it’s time to turn to your master bedroom and turn it into “a private sanctuary”, as Twinkle Khanna aptly puts it.

In a video shared on Tweak India, she shared some simple DIY tips to decorate the bedroom without burning a hole in your pocket. “Vahan laundry ka hamper, yahan suitcases ka Taj Mahal… aur bed pe geela towel rehna toh ghar ghar ki baat hai,” she said.

For your bed, “a good quality mattress is something you will wish you had invested in earlier,” she said. Further, she suggested buying a bed with storage and a plush headboard, especially if you like to read before sleeping.

To get a customised headboard, you can employ the help of a carpenter or make one on your own. “Measure the width of the bed to ensure the headboard fits correctly. Its height should be tall enough to support your head. Bevel the edges of the foam (cut to the same size as the plywood) if you are going for a rounded headboard. Apply glue to both the plywood and the foam, and press down hard. Cover the foam with a neutral-coloured bedsheet or cloth, then staple it down to the back of the plywood. Iron to smooth out any creases,” Twinkle explained.

A side table can be a useful addition and will “allow you space to put down your glass or coffee mug neatly instead of leaving it on the floor for someone to trip over it.”

There’s never enough room for storage. To accommodate some non-essential things, you can use trays under your bed. “You can also use baskets of the right height. Don’t forget to label them so that you can identify them in a hurry,” she advised.

For those living on rent, Twinkle suggested laying out the frames on the floor before you start drilling. “Figure out a smart way to decorate the walls with artworks that are meaningful to you. I like to space out nails in such a way that I can change my frames and artworks whenever I want.”

Next, she arranged a table with a few candles and a stack of books, among other things. “Vary the heights of your books and other decorative items by stacking them differently. For keys and remotes, I usually prefer keeping a tray so that I can find them easily when required,” she said.

Addressing the common tendency to line the furniture next to the wall, Twinkle suggested against doing that. She said, “You can create a cosy reading nook by placing your furniture at a little distance from the wall. But, don’t forget to fill the negative space with other pieces of furniture or plants or a floor lamp.”

About adding plans to your décor theme, she said, “We are programmed to feel nurtured by plants and trees. But unfortunately, we live in concrete boxes. So, keep a few plants handy.” Some of the easiest indoor plants to maintain, according to Twinkle, include spider plants, snake plants, money plants and ZZ fern.

Any bedroom is incomplete without a tall mirror. As such, she suggested investing in a “tall mirror and making it lean against the wall. Mirrors create the illusion of a larger space and they reflect light, making the room brighter.” If you believe in vaastu, make sure that the bed is not reflecting in the mirror since it’s not considered auspicious, she added.

Next, Twinkle suggested an aesthetic way to cover up the wires in the room. She said, “If you want to pull a wire in a rental space but still have it look neat, you can cover it with tape and colour it the same shade as your wall or skirting so it is not very visible. If you are using an extension board, make sure they are below eye level. You can place it down and cover it with a beautiful plant.”

Bedrooms are also the most private spaces. Hence, to obscure the view, invest in budget-friendly options such as hanging planters or plants on the windowsill or balcony, curtains and tinted films. “If you have two tracks for curtains, you could hand two types of drapes – sheers to filter sunlight during the day and heavier fabrics for privacy at night. Even if your windows are not very tall, you can get floor-length curtains that will make it feel like you have a higher ceiling. You can also use a tinted film on the window. This will work as a mirror to anyone standing outside. But remember, this will be reversed in the evening and everyone could see you parading in your birthday suit,” she said.

Finally, Twinkle suggested adopting a neutral colour scheme for the master bedroom as they give an illusion of a larger and more open space. “To make any space look larger, try and paint the walls in a lighter colour. Off-white or eggshell white are safest bets but it shouldn’t be detergent white as if your walls have been taken and thrown into the washing machine with some bleach,” she concluded.

