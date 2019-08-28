I wanted a whimsical home that could take monstrous children and muddy dogs: Twinkle Khanna

From a lovely green garden to the aesthetically decorated living room, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s Juhu home in Mumbai is full of natural light and carefully curated works. From a shelf full of books to select paintings from artists like Gogi Saroj Pal and a mix of hues, the former actor’s home gives out an eclectic yet balanced vibe.

In an email interaction with indianexpress.com, actor-turned-author Khanna gives us a peek into her home, reveals her decor mantra, and also tells us about one of the most common décor mistakes people make.

People usually prefer white or pastels over solid colours as a safe choice as they complement any kind of decor. What do you prefer?

What’s life without some colour? Though it is specific to the dimensions of a particular space and the specifications of various aspects like natural light, ceiling height, I’m personally a big fan of vibrant hues as they contribute deeply to the ambience. Even a boring white bathroom can acquire a bit of panache when we throw in colours like peacock, truffle and thunder grey.

What is your favourite colour for bedroom and living room walls?

More than a colour, I would tell you to always paint your ceiling two shades lighter and use mirrors to create the illusion of more space.

What advice would you give to people who want to go for lighter tone walls but also add some zing?

You could have one accent wall in jewel tones or add colour through wonderful pieces of art. I also think layering is important to create a sense of luxury.

People are retrofitting houses for sustainability these days. How eco-friendly is your house?

Since I am a person who likes a lot of sunlight, our home has both cross-ventilation and natural light; and it is very rare in the day even living in Mumbai, that we need to use the air-conditioner except during peak summer.

We usually get to see glimpses of your home on Instagram, and we must say that it looks lovely. How involved were you in the ideation and decor planning?

On this one, all the bouquets or the brickbats have to be aimed my way. I wanted something that could take the wear and tear of monstrous children and muddy dogs, while still looking whimsical and lovely. And hopefully, I have been able to create that balance.

What is one home decor trend you are in love with?

My favourite trend is the integration of technology in design and décor, though more than a trend I would say it’s the definite way to design spaces. The idea of bringing colours to our bathroom spaces is also something that I find exciting.

One home decor trend you dislike?

One of the common décor mistakes that people make is not paying enough attention to their bathing spaces. It is also important to select durable, high-quality materials that you won’t need to replace within a few years. With the new range of colours by Kohler (of which she is a brand ambassador), we have tried to bring a concept that challenges the mundane perception of bathroom spaces and urges people to rethink the interior.

If you had to give one suggestion/tip to someone doing up their home what would it be?

The interior design of a home should reflect the taste and personality of the person living in it. Use space-saving techniques, have multi-tasking spaces. I would say keep children’s bedrooms gender neutral and look at detailing and durability.