Gardening tips: Twinkle Khanna shares effective ways to take care of plants

Plants are one of the best and most convenient ways to add a touch of greenery to one’s space. From money plant and asparagus fern to Chinese evergreen and monstera — you can select from a variety of options as per your liking.

While they are a wonderful visual addition to homes, you also need to ensure their health by taking proper care of your plants. In the absence of dedicated attention, they might end up drying. As such, Twinkle Khanna recently shared a few simple and effective tips to ensure your plants remain healthy and happy!

Follow these tips to take care of plants at your home, as suggested by Twinkle.

Shower love, not water

While water is essential for any plant to grow, make sure you do not overwater them. “Shower your plants with love, not water,” she said.

Ensure proper sunlight

Twinkle suggested making the “best sunlight spot in your house their (plants’) BFF”.

Feed them

“Feed them tasty onion and banana peels even if you think they are smelly,” the author added.

Start slow

If you are new to taking care of plants and don’t know where to begin, start with “hard-to-murder” money plants.

