Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Twinkle Khanna shares budget-friendly tips to design your kid’s room

Twinkle recently shared some simple and budget-friendly kid's bedroom décor ideas that can be modified according to your child's taste

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 3:00:51 pm
Twinkle khanna, home decorFollow these tips shared by Twinkle to transform your child's room (Source: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Designing your child’s bedroom could be a herculean task as their preferences and moods keep changing, every day. If you, too, are in a fix, worry not as Twinkle Khanna recently shared some simple and budget-friendly kid’s bedroom décor ideas that can be modified according to your child’s taste.

“One day they are singing baby sharks six thousand times a day until you feel like stitching your eyes shut, the next day they are obsessed with BTS. If you are finding it hard to keep up, this video is full of budget-friendly tips that you can use to design your child’s room and maybe even steal a few ideas for your own,” Twinkle said, in a video shared on Tweak India YouTube channel.

Take a look at the video below

She suggested keeping the room clutter-free and with ample empty space. “They keep bumping into things and also they like to plonk themselves on the floor and play.”

One of the biggest concerns some parents have is their little kids falling off the bed while sleeping. To counter that, you can push the bed towards the wall. “This way, one side is protected and you can add cushions on the floor to soften any surprise landings,” she added.

ALSO READ |5 home décor ideas that will transform any space

According to Twinkle, the walls of any room have the most amount of empty space and can be changed the way you want. She said, “I prefer to use brighter colours when they are younger and switch to more muted tones as they grow older. You can also involve them in the task of picking the paint or wallpaper for their space.”

Does your child also love showing their artistic talent on the wall? “If you don’t want your child to draw all over these walls and make a mess, then it’s better to invest in washable paint. That will save you a lot of headaches from all their chocolate or crayon marks. It’s also very trendy to paint one wall with chalkboard paint. If you are living on rent, just take a big chalkboard and hang it on the wall,” the author suggested.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) 

When it comes to furniture, it’s wasteful to spend money on trendy furniture every year as the preferences of your kid will keep changing. Instead, try to keep all your larger pieces of furniture in a neutral palette so they can grow with your child, she advised. Additionally, you can get some multifunctional cubes for the room. They can be stacked in a variety of ways and you can add baskets, books, toys etc inside them.

“Keep all toys within their reach so it’s easy for your child to pull out whichever ones they want and put back after playing,” Twinkle added.

ALSO READ |Five sustainable décor tips for your new home

Want your child to develop a habit of reading? The mother-of-two has a perfect solution! She said: “Hide their iPad and fill their room with books. It doesn’t really matter what sort of books they read. It could be anything from a graphic novel to Shakespeare. Even if they read something like Captain Underpants, it’s a great getaway into reading finer books.”

To add a special touch, create a play corner in the room. “I like to create a small area in a corner of the room. This is a luxury as any mom will tell you and you could use it as an art corner or have some musical instruments, whatever your child enjoys.”

We all know that most kids love a burst of colours in their food, accessories and, of course, rooms. As such, you can really use all those pops of colours that you wouldn’t be able to use in an adult’s bedroom. “I think that doing bedrooms which are gender neutral is a fabulous idea,” Twinkle added, asking parents to add different colours instead of using blue for boys and pink for girls.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 03:00:51 pm
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 03:00:51 pm

