Twinkle Khanna gives old shirt a makeover with cute embroidery; watch

Twinkle Khanna took up embroidery during the lockdown last year. (Source: twinklerkhanna/Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna just gave us a lesson on how to give those old shirts in the wardrobe a makeover instead of discarding them.

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old shared a video in which she is seen embroidering a black and yellow bee on a green shirt. Later in the video, she is also seen wearing it.

“Moving fingers lead to a still mind, or at least that’s what a certain busy bee believes and in the bargain, if my shirt gets a makeover then all the better!” the author captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

In December last year, Twinkle shared a picture of herself posing in another self-embroidered white shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle took up embroidery last year during the lockdown, she revealed in a social media post earlier. “While growing up in my grandmother’s house, we all learnt to paint, sew, and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying,” she wrote.

Also Read | Twinkle Khanna shares the many ways in which she uses citrus peel

A while ago, she also gave us a glimpse of her grandmother’s old sewing kit. “An inheritance that goes beyond tiered boxes and yarn. If she could see this I am sure she would wrinkle her nose and say, ‘Tina, give it to me, I have to redo your chain stitch,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Have you ever tried embroidery?