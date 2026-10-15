‘Turns out he’s 5’7”’: How people are using AI chatbots to fact-check their date’s height

As online dating has become a common way for young singles to find romantic partners, the risk of falling victim to catfishing has grown. By using someone else’s photos, people can easily disguise themselves, allowing them to fake characteristics such as facial features, weight, height, and even assume entirely different identities.

One of the most frequently stretched truths? Height. For years, height has been associated with attractiveness in men, leading some to boost their numbers in dating app bios. But a new viral trend suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) might be the ultimate truth-teller.

Social media has been buzzing with stories of people using AI to fact-check the heights of their dating app matches by analysing photos. In a video posted by Hits 96.1 radio station on Instagram, a woman named Alexis shared how she used the AI to discover her date was several inches shorter than his bio claimed.