‘Turns out he’s 5’7”’: How people are using AI chatbots to fact-check their date’s height

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As online dating has become a common way for young singles to find romantic partners, the risk of falling victim to catfishing has grown. By using someone else’s photos, people can easily disguise themselves, allowing them to fake characteristics such as facial features, weight, height, and even assume entirely different identities.
One of the most frequently stretched truths? Height. For years, height has been associated with attractiveness in men, leading some to boost their numbers in dating app bios. But a new viral trend suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) might be the ultimate truth-teller.
Social media has been buzzing with stories of people using AI to fact-check the heights of their dating app matches by analysing photos. In a video posted by Hits 96.1 radio station on Instagram, a woman named Alexis shared how she used the AI to discover her date was several inches shorter than his bio claimed.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“Well, his bio says he’s 6’2’’,” she told the podcast hosts, adding that she put four or five pictures of him on a popular AI chatbot that “can tell you how tall he is based on his proportions and his surroundings.”
She revealed shocking results after doing so: “Turns out he’s 5’7”.” When her date, Jason, who was also present on the call, was asked about this, he initially said that he was 5’11” tall, but upon being asked to tell the truth, he revealed, “Okay, I’m 5’8″.”
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So, is this true? Can AI really help you determine your date’s height?
Poras Pratap Singh from Neuritis AI in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, reveals, “AI’s ability to estimate a person’s height from photos can be quite limited in terms of accuracy. While AI models can analyse features in images, such as proportions and angles, many factors can introduce errors. For example, the perspective of the image, the distance of the subject from the camera, and even the posture of the person can affect how their height is perceived.”
He adds that some AI models trained on large datasets of human figures can make rough height estimates by comparing body proportions, but without specific reference points or standardised scales, these estimates can be off by a few inches or more. “At best, AI may provide a ballpark figure, but it cannot guarantee an exact height measurement unless additional data is provided, such as the height of objects around the person,” Singh states.
Technical challenges or limitations AI might face in trying to estimate someone’s height based on a few photographs
Singh outlines several technical challenges:
Perspective Distortion: Photos taken at different angles can distort proportions. For example, a low-angle photo can make a person appear taller, while a top-down angle may make them seem shorter.
Lack of Reference Points: AI relies on reference points for scale. Without objects of a known size (like doors, furniture, or other people), it becomes difficult to estimate height accurately.
Variability in Body Proportions: People’s body proportions can vary widely, making it difficult for AI to use simple rules like arm length or leg-to-torso ratios to estimate height.
Posture and Clothing: A person’s posture, whether they are standing straight or slouching, and the clothing they wear can also affect the AI’s ability to estimate height. Loose-fitting clothes might obscure the body shape, while hunching or leaning could further distort the image.
Singh concludes, “Given these limitations, AI’s height estimates from photos are typically rough approximations and not precise measurements.”
Privacy concerns people should be aware of when using AI to analyse personal photos
Singh highlights several privacy concerns:
- Data Collection: Many AI applications require users to upload images, which developers may then store or use for other purposes. Even if the tool is used for a simple height estimate, the data could be retained or shared without the user’s consent.
- Facial Recognition and Biometric Data: If the AI tool uses facial recognition or analyses biometric data like body proportions, it might store this information, which raises concerns about how that data is secured and whether it could be misused for purposes like tracking or surveillance.
- Misuse of Information: AI’s ability to estimate physical attributes can also be misused, leading to potential issues like body shaming or privacy violations. For instance, photos could be used to estimate not just height but other body metrics that the user did not consent to share.
Singh advises, “Users should always review the privacy policy of any AI service to ensure that their photos and biometric data are protected and not used for unintended purposes.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.