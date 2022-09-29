scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Turning 30? Here are some makeup tricks to follow in the new decade of your life

From eyebrows to lips and cheeks -- find out what you can do differently to accentuate your look

makeup, makeup tricks, makeup hacks, makeup in your 30s, makeup tools, eye makeup, lipstick, eyebrow makeup, makeup artist, makeup tips, indian express newsYour 30s are all about thinking outside the box when it comes to your makeup. Keep it subtle and classy. (Photo: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)

Turning 30 can be a major milestone — it is about taking with you the learnings of your 20s into the next big decade of your life. As such, much like everything else, how you look at vanity needs an overhaul, too.

Makeup is an important part of vanity. While it is true that everybody’s makeup style is different, in your 30s, you can unlearn some things and adopt certain new things into your makeup routine so as to make a statement and stand out.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Reveka Setia, a makeup artist, shares some makeup hacks for your skin in your 30s — a time when most people begin to embrace age. Read on.

ALSO READ |Harnaaz Sandhu shares tips to get a great base for long-lasting makeup

1. Your brows should be light: Keep them one shade lighter than your real brows. This way you get fuller-looking and not fake-looking brows. Use delicate, short strokes to fill in any empty areas, while also lengthening the ends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

2. Go light on the lips: Darker shades can appear to be sharp and make your lips look slender. A pinkish nude or light berry colour will increase your innate lip form while illuminating your whole face. Additional trick would be to add a tinge of gloss later to give the illusion of plump lips.

3. Choose the right primer: All primers will shine over fine lines and build a precise base for your makeup, but one with light-reflective particles will make your complexion glow before you apply foundation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

4. Look for the right tools: One of the fastest methods to unintentionally age yourself is by having a cakey base. A dampened makeup sponge assures that you get the faded, most airbrushed finish. Turning to the sponge, tap your foundation or concealer wherever there’s any discolouration (especially under the eyes and around the nose) and buff any additional product onto the rest of your face.

ALSO READ |The no-makeup dewy look, as approved by Bollywood divas

5. The right placement of blush: We are told to smile before applying blush to the apples of our cheeks. As we lose volume, we should go higher on the cheekbones to raise the facial features and make them stand out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

6. Highlight properly: Think beyond the cheekbones. Putting in a tinge of highlighter over frown lines will muffle their impression, and applying it under your brow bones will attract the eyes upward.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |‘Getting ready for the day’: Sonam Kapoor shares daily makeup routine

7. Prep your lids: Even the subtlest lines can result in creasing. And creasing can induce lines to appear more noticeable. Try a tiny dab of eye-shadow primer first. It will build a greased surface and cinch everything in place.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

8. Use cream-based products: Creamy makeup products mix finer when they are warmed up. So if your eyeliner pencil skips or tugs on your eyelid or takes multiple coats for a decent colour payoff, make it a little liquid before you start lining. Hold the angle of your kohl liner under the flame of a lighter for a second or until it gets tacky, let it chill slightly then look after the texture modification right before your eyes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 03:50:50 pm
Next Story

Deadline for shops in Mumbai to set up Marathi signboards ends tomorrow, BMC says next step after Supreme Court order

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

astraguru
Auction chronicled the vibrant legacy of Indian art; showcased rare, unseen works
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement