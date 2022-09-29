Turning 30? Here are some makeup tricks to follow in the new decade of your life

Turning 30 can be a major milestone — it is about taking with you the learnings of your 20s into the next big decade of your life. As such, much like everything else, how you look at vanity needs an overhaul, too.

Makeup is an important part of vanity. While it is true that everybody’s makeup style is different, in your 30s, you can unlearn some things and adopt certain new things into your makeup routine so as to make a statement and stand out.

Reveka Setia, a makeup artist, shares some makeup hacks for your skin in your 30s — a time when most people begin to embrace age. Read on.

1. Your brows should be light: Keep them one shade lighter than your real brows. This way you get fuller-looking and not fake-looking brows. Use delicate, short strokes to fill in any empty areas, while also lengthening the ends.

2. Go light on the lips: Darker shades can appear to be sharp and make your lips look slender. A pinkish nude or light berry colour will increase your innate lip form while illuminating your whole face. Additional trick would be to add a tinge of gloss later to give the illusion of plump lips.

3. Choose the right primer: All primers will shine over fine lines and build a precise base for your makeup, but one with light-reflective particles will make your complexion glow before you apply foundation.

4. Look for the right tools: One of the fastest methods to unintentionally age yourself is by having a cakey base. A dampened makeup sponge assures that you get the faded, most airbrushed finish. Turning to the sponge, tap your foundation or concealer wherever there’s any discolouration (especially under the eyes and around the nose) and buff any additional product onto the rest of your face.

5. The right placement of blush: We are told to smile before applying blush to the apples of our cheeks. As we lose volume, we should go higher on the cheekbones to raise the facial features and make them stand out.

6. Highlight properly: Think beyond the cheekbones. Putting in a tinge of highlighter over frown lines will muffle their impression, and applying it under your brow bones will attract the eyes upward.

7. Prep your lids: Even the subtlest lines can result in creasing. And creasing can induce lines to appear more noticeable. Try a tiny dab of eye-shadow primer first. It will build a greased surface and cinch everything in place.

8. Use cream-based products: Creamy makeup products mix finer when they are warmed up. So if your eyeliner pencil skips or tugs on your eyelid or takes multiple coats for a decent colour payoff, make it a little liquid before you start lining. Hold the angle of your kohl liner under the flame of a lighter for a second or until it gets tacky, let it chill slightly then look after the texture modification right before your eyes.

