The golden glow: Why turmeric soap is trending (and who should avoid it)

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The number of social media posts hailing turmeric soap as a potent remedy for skincare issues, including acne, only keeps increasing. Considering the flourish, we wondered if it is really that effective. “Indeed, turmeric soap is considered a superstar for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that are beneficial for the skin,” said Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist, and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.
“It is a known fact that turmeric is jam-packed with curcumin, a powerful antioxidant. It is believed to tackle redness and acne and promote an even skin tone. This is known to make the skin look fresh and glowing,” said Dr Kapoor.
Can you make the soap at home?
Dr Kapoor shared the steps
You will need turmeric powder, essential oils, a soap base, and a soap mould to make the soap. “Mix the ingredients, pour the mixture into the mould, and set it for 24 hours. Remove the soap from the mould and use it at your convenience,” said Dr Kapoor.
However, while turmeric soap offers numerous benefits, it’s essential to note that it may not be suitable for everyone and can lead to a plethora of skin problems, warned Dr Kapoor.
According to Dr Kapoor, those with highly sensitive skin, turmeric allergies, or certain skin conditions may experience irritation. “One with skin conditions such as dermatitis, psoriasis, or rosacea has to be extremely careful while using this soap. As with any skincare product, a patch test is crucial to ensure compatibility,” said Dr Kapoor.
Remember, what works wonders for one person may not suit another. “Hence, it is the need of the hour to opt for products recommended by a dermatologist. Don’t just use soap on your own as it is being promoted on social media. That is the worst thing you can ever do to your skin. Be mindful while choosing any product on your own,” said Dr Kapoor.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The PCB has delayed its decision on joining the T20 World Cup and will decide by Monday. The chairman met with the Prime Minister to discuss options. Basit Ali advises against boycotting India, citing potential consequences. The ICC may impose sanctions if Pakistan withdraws from the tournament.