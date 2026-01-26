The golden glow: Why turmeric soap is trending (and who should avoid it)

The number of social media posts hailing turmeric soap as a potent remedy for skincare issues, including acne, only keeps increasing. Considering the flourish, we wondered if it is really that effective. “Indeed, turmeric soap is considered a superstar for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that are beneficial for the skin,” said Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist, and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

“It is a known fact that turmeric is jam-packed with curcumin, a powerful antioxidant. It is believed to tackle redness and acne and promote an even skin tone. This is known to make the skin look fresh and glowing,” said Dr Kapoor.