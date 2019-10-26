Trying to cultivating a hobby in your 30s? These key points might take you a long way

It’s often said that ’30s is the new 20s’ but people who have lived through the ups and downs and managed to deal with all the hardship that life throws, they would know that reality doesn’t every time resonates these lines. However, people in their 30s, have begun rekindling the childhood joy of hobby cultivation. Many things can make someone in their 30s kindle a relationship with new hobbies, be it getting back to classical music, dance, knitting sweaters, gardening, cooking, etc.

Hobbying also makes you want to aggressively create room for personal time. The one instance in the day when your time belongs to nobody but yourself which seems a priceless possession these days. Even in a co-habitative environment, sitting with your hobby is your world within a world, and can be a blessing to your mind. So if you are trying to get into the habit of cultivating one such habby then these key points might take you a long way.

* Divide your day plan in such a way that you get ample time for your hobby otherwise, the urge to do something new might die soon. Such as if you want to start cooking or dance or gardening, give two hours of your weekends.

* Don’t invest too much money before you are sure about what kind of hobby you want to cultivate. For instance, if you want to learn violin don’t just rush into the nearest music studio and enrol yourself or buy an expensive violin. Rather invest time and do proper research just spend time researching different methods of learning to play one, gather online and offline tutorials to get an idea about the process.

* Don’t put yourself to a deadline as you have faced enough deadlines in your life. Just give yourself the liberty of time to learn something that will bring happiness.

* If you co-habit, speak to your family about the hobby you’re taking up. Set boundaries on time and space. Everyone has paid taxes, everyone will understand.