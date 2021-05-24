‘Trying not to freak anyone out’: When Kim Kardashian’s son Saint tested positive for COVID-19

"I'm trying not to freak anyone out, but I'm just really worried," Kim had said on finding out son Saint had tested Covid positive. (Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

As a mother, Kim Kardashian must have had quite a scare some time back, when her son Saint West tested positive for COVID-19. In one of the promos for an upcoming episode of their television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the social media star and entrepreneur revealed her five-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus.

In the clip, the mother of four appeared to have revealed the news to someone over the phone, sharing that her seven-year-old daughter North was also “feeling sick”.

“Sainty just tested positive for Covid and North is saying she’s feeling sick,” Kim said. Later, in a separate part of the episode, she admitted: “I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried.”

This clip instantly made news, because while other things about her life — including her much-publicised break-up and divorce with rapper Kanye West — has been widely discussed, no one knew that little Saint had had to fight Covid infection.

She had, however, revealed ex-husband Kanye had tested positive towards the beginning of the pandemic, when it was all very new.

She had told Grazia that when he had contracted the virus, no one knew what was going on. “Kanye had [Covid] way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown,” she had said, adding: “I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.”

In the beginning of this year, Kim and Kanye’s divorce started to make news. Later, it was reported that Kim had filed for divorce after six years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to an E! News report.

Saint, her second-born, turned five in December 2020, and Kim celebrated with a series of photos on Instagram writing: “My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life’s soul mates. Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can’t wait to see how you’ve grown and how you answers [sic] these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you’re big.”

