Try this soothing mask for hair that is brittle and frizzy

Let’s be honest, hair masks are underrated. They give you the kind of nourishment even a hot oil massage can’t provide. In fact, if you are looking to unwind and pamper yourself, this hair mask will come to your rescue. Regular application keeps brittleness and frizziness at bay along with strengthening and nourishing your scalp.

Check out this easy hair mask made from ingredients easily available in your kitchen.

Ingredients

A bowl of curd

2 ripe bananas

aloe vera gel

2 vitamin E capsules

Steps

In a grinder, add two chopped bananas and a bowl of curd. To this, add 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel and 2-3 vitamin E capsules (they are easily available at the chemist).

Grind the mask for a minute and apply it by sectioning your hair. Let it stay for 10 minutes, wash as usual and condition your hair like you do.

Bananas are great for your hair; other than keeping dandruff at bay, they nourish your scalp leaving it moisturised and improve hair elasticity as well. The curd, meanwhile, is rich in protein and repairs damaged hair follicles and works as a natural conditioner. Aloe vera gel has anti-bacterial properties and contains proteolytic enzymes, which work to repair the scalp’s dead skin cells. Lastly, vitamin E balances oil production and adds a natural shine to your hair.

