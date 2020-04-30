Try this peppermint hair mask to soothe your summer scalp

Would you like to give this hair mask a try? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Would you like to give this hair mask a try? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With summers here, your skin is bound to react to the heat. The scalp, more than anything else, gets extremely sticky in these months because it tends to sweat a lot. So as opposed to the dry, flaky winter scalp, your summer scalp is going to be sweaty and smelly. But you do not have to let it be that way, and your hair is also allowed to breathe and feel refreshed. So, here is an effective and simple hair mask that you can make at home using peppermint leaves. Read on.

The benefits

It can take care of your dandruff issues besides eliminating the odour that arises from oily scalp. It is a known fact that mint is considered to be the most calming and refreshing of leafy foods. It can be consumed as a drink to soothe the system and aid digestion, too. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, you can and must consider peppermint for your hair. It can leave your hair feeling naturally nourished, thick and soft.

What you need for the peppermint hair pack

* Peppermint leaves

* A bowl of curd

* One spoon of lemon juice

– First you need to clean the leaves and wash them with water thoroughly.

– Put them in the blender, add the curd and grind it. Don’t forget to add some water to the mixture.

– Make sure the consistency is on the thicker side.

– Next, add the lemon juice to the mixture.

– Blend it well, and your hair mask will be ready.

– You can apply it directly to the scalp and the strands with your hands, or you can wear gloves before you get started.

– Make sure the mask stays on your head for at least 30 minutes before you wash it off with a mild shampoo.

