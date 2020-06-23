Try this homemade face wash and fix daily skin problems

You can make one with simple ingredients from your kitchen racks. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You can make one with simple ingredients from your kitchen racks. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Natural face cleaners are considered a matter of luxury. But what if you could make one with simple ingredients from your kitchen? Yes, it’s possible. Ever since the pandemic took over our lives, when venturing outdoors is a challenge, it’s safer to make a batch of face wash at home.

Natural cleaning grains can have a soothing effect on your face by just adding some water. A lot of high-end beauty brands swear by the cleaning grains as they leave your skin looking supple and moisturised.

Oats are also great for those who have dry skin, because oats have anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, too.

Things that you need to make a face wash powder at home:

* Rolled oats powder – It is the best natural scrubber that can clean, smoothen and moisturise the skin all at once.

* Almonds (ground) – The exfoliant properties in this makes it a great agent in your skincare product.

* A pinch of turmeric – The anti-inflammatory and anti-septic properties in this helps in healing and giving a natural glow to your skin.

* Besan or gram flour – The granules in flour take out all the excessive oil from your pores, helping them to open up and breathe a little more.

* Lavender essential oil – Lavender suits more or less all skin types so it’s a safe option. It helps to remove acne marks, blemishes, calms inflamed and irritated skin.

Powder face wash

Ingredients

* 1/4 cup oats

* 1/2 cup besan

* 2 tbsp almond

* 10 drops of lavender essential oil

* 1 tsp turmeric

Method

* Take a bowl, mix all the ingredients well, along with the essential oil.

* Store it in an airtight container or glass jar. Take one spoon for a gentle wash.

