Try this golden peel-off mask to get glowing skin in under 15 minutes

Turmeric is a skincare ingredient favoured by those who look for natural ways to keep their skin healthy. (Source: Pixabay)

If the year taught us anything about looking good and taking care of the skin, it is that instead of spending big bucks in salons, one can do some simple things at home. Of all the skincare trends, DIYs topped the chart for something that a lot many people explored this year.

And now, as we prepare to say goodbye to 2020, here is one more DIY, which promises to give you a salon-like glow at home, without you having to spend any money on products. In fact, with Christmas here, and New Year around the corner, look your best with this golden peel-off mask.

Read on to know everything about it.

Things you need:

– Gelatin powder

– Aloe vera gel

– Turmeric powder

Method:

* You will first have to melt the gelatin powder.

* Next, take the aloe vera gel and put some in a bowl.

* To it, you can add a little more than just a pinch of turmeric powder.

* Next, add the gelatin to it. Mix the ingredients well.

* Your mask is ready. Now apply it on the face, preferably when it is slightly damp.

* Leave it on for 15 minutes, and when it dries, peel it off.

* Wash your face and then moisturize well.

If you have sensitive skin, it is recommended that you do a patch test first. Additionally, if you are acne-prone, consult with your dermatologist before using gelatin powder.

