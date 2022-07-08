Amp up your weekend skincare game with these expert-approved DIY remedies

July 8, 2022 5:30:54 pm
There is no dearth of skin care products in the market, but making your own packs and toner at home using all-natural ingredients has its own charm. And why not, homemade remedies are safe, gentle, chemical-free, and can be prepared anytime!
As such, Dr Kiran Sethi, a dermatologist, recently shared some of her favorite DIYs including a toner, glow mask, and lip brightener. The remedies are hassle-free and can be quickly made using simple, easily available ingredients.
Natural Toner
Ingredients
Green Tea
Water
Method: Boil green tea in water, and then let the mixture cool down. Spray this on your face twice a day for tighter pores and refreshed skin. It reduces oil secretion, prevents rosacea, and has a calming effect, she wrote.
“Make it fresh daily because there are no preservatives in a home DIY, and you certainly don’t want to have bacteria contaminated DIYs,” she added.
Glow Mask
Ingredients
½ tbsp yoghurt
½ tsp honey
1 tsp amla powder
Room temperature water
Method: Mix all the ingredients and apply on the face for five minutes. Wash it with lukewarm water. Amla powder contains a very high amount of vitamin C, which enhances glow and resolves pigmentation.
Dr Kiran added that she prefers products with high quality vitamin C, because vitamin C gets inactivated very quickly when it is exposed to air. “So, you want a stabilised form of vitamin C for it to have the desired effects,” she stated.
Lip Brightener
Ingredients
¼ cup grated pomegranate seeds
½ cup beetroot
1 tsp ghee
Method
Crush and strain the pomegranate seeds; retain the juice. Strain out the beetroot juice and mix it with pomegranate juice, and ghee. Apply the mixture on your lips; you can do this twice a week.
Beetroot has the pigments — betanin and vulgaxanthin — that brighten pigmented lips, while pomegranate is an antioxidant for preventing discolouration, and ghee helps in moisturising the lips.
