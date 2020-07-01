Try this DIY cucumber mask to soothe tired eyes

With increased screen time and stress, our eyes tend to feel tired and look puffy. In fact, one worries if this will lead to a higher spectacle power or dark under-eyes. An effective way to counter this is with an under-eye mask.
Under-eye masks made an entry into the world of beauty courtesy the Koreans. A mainstay in skincare, under-eye masks usually come packed with hydrogel and are tad bit costly and not so-easily available. But here’s a cheaper alternative which does wonders.
Kicking it old school today with freshly cut cucumber eye patches. 🥒 My grandmother had a beauty routine that fascinated me as a child. I probably got my love of skin care from her. She always had an aloe vera plant in her house. She would cut the leaves and use the gel for dry skin. Hot Water & lemon was of course a daily ritual. Egg rinses for strengthening her hair. Witch Hazel as an astringent or for a sun burn. A cold metal spoon for under eye puffiness. The most interesting one to me was that she wore cotton gloves to bed every night after she applied hand lotion. Let me tell you, she had the softest hands ever! Thinking back to your grandmother or own mother, do you have any family beauty tips you have fond memories of? #beauty #naturalbeauty #skincare #eyemask #eyemaskcollagen #cucumbereyemask #newyork #losangeles #selfcare #selflove #selfie #beautybloggers #honestmom #refresh #celebrate #over40 #over50 #nourishment #acceptance #gratitude #purpose #restore #worthy #cultivatekindness
Simply cut a cucumber in half and then into two thin slices. Use a glass to make a semi-circular shape.
Cucumber works great when it comes to de-puffing the under-eyes. It instantly makes the eyes feel relaxed and cool. Enriched with vitamin C, it promotes new skin cell growth and improves skin elasticity, something which is supremely important as the years pass by because our skin tends to lose out on hydration making it sag.
Flip the slice if it feels warm and enjoy the other side for a cooling sensation.
