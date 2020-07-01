Try this DIY cucumber mask to soothe tired eyes

When applied, it gives a boost of hydration to your under eyes instantly making them feel relaxed and cool. (Photo: Getty) When applied, it gives a boost of hydration to your under eyes instantly making them feel relaxed and cool. (Photo: Getty)

With increased screen time and stress, our eyes tend to feel tired and look puffy. In fact, one worries if this will lead to a higher spectacle power or dark under-eyes. An effective way to counter this is with an under-eye mask.

Under-eye masks made an entry into the world of beauty courtesy the Koreans. A mainstay in skincare, under-eye masks usually come packed with hydrogel and are tad bit costly and not so-easily available. But here’s a cheaper alternative which does wonders.

Simply cut a cucumber in half and then into two thin slices. Use a glass to make a semi-circular shape.

Cucumber works great when it comes to de-puffing the under-eyes. It instantly makes the eyes feel relaxed and cool. Enriched with vitamin C, it promotes new skin cell growth and improves skin elasticity, something which is supremely important as the years pass by because our skin tends to lose out on hydration making it sag.

Flip the slice if it feels warm and enjoy the other side for a cooling sensation.

