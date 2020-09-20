Trust the humble cardamom to give you a blemish-free face

The humble spice is believed to have some anti-bacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, which can take care of many skin problems. (Source: Pixabay)

Trust your kitchen to provide you with the best products that can take care of your many skin problems. You do not even have to venture out to the local salon to get your work done. Most home ingredients work wonders on the face and the hair, and you only need to know what to use.

Many people have blemishes on their face, which are basically some harmless spots or marks. The good news is that getting rid of them is easier than you thought. Now instead of spending money on expensive skincare products, just keep a little bit of elaichi or cardamom at home to do the trick.

The humble spice is believed to have some anti-bacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, which can take care of many skin problems. Additionally, it can treat allergies and clean and soothe the skin as well.

Here is a simple DIY to make elaichi a part of your skincare routine.

Things you will need

– Raw milk

– A cardamom

– Some honey

Method

* Grind and crush the cardamom and then add it to the raw milk.

* To this, add a teaspoon of honey and mix them all together so that it forms a paste.

* Apply this paste on the face, especially on the blemishes and the pimples.

* Massage well and leave it on for at least 15 minutes.

* Wash your face with cold water and pat-dry.

This paste promises to remove the blemishes and give you a smooth and firm skin, provided you use it on a regular basis.

