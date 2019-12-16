Things to keep in mind while buying your signature perfume

‘Perfume’ which is derived from the Latin ‘per fumus’, translates into ‘through smoke’. It is literally through fumes, that the full impact of personal fragrance is felt. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) ‘Perfume’ which is derived from the Latin ‘per fumus’, translates into ‘through smoke’. It is literally through fumes, that the full impact of personal fragrance is felt. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Coco Chanel once said, “no elegance is possible without perfume. It is the unseen, ultimate accessory”. And we couldn’t agree more. After all, perfumes are underrated and so is the idea of a signature perfume that serves as a personal scent memory to be cherished by friends and loved ones. ‘Perfume’ which is derived from the Latin ‘per fumus’, translates into ‘through smoke’. Not only can a fragrance make you feel and appear attractive, it also boosts confidence and helps reduce stress.

But getting to the point where you have found the scent for yourself can difficult, thanks to the complications involved. But the best way to zero in on a scent that you feel described yourself best is to: find one that you like. It sounds simple. But as they say in life, it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.

So here’s what you need to keep in mind while buying your signature perfume.

Perfume is like wine; the more expensive varieties are allowed to age for months, sometimes even years after the final blending happens and they are bottled and sold. Perfumes are made by extracting oils from natural substances like fruits and flowers through processes such as steam distillation, solvent extraction, and expression. Once the oils have been collected, they are blended according to a special formula that has been developed by a perfumery or a company. Once the smell is ready, it is mixed with alcohol and water in the desired proportion.

Various notes in a perfume

The life cycle of a fragrance is three-timed (think of it as a disappearing pyramid of notes), starting with the top, moving onto the heart, and finally settling with the base notes. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) The life cycle of a fragrance is three-timed (think of it as a disappearing pyramid of notes), starting with the top, moving onto the heart, and finally settling with the base notes. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Perfumes are made when a carefully created blend of essential scented oils are mixed in solvents – typically alcohol and water. The life cycle of a fragrance is three-timed (think of it as a disappearing pyramid of notes), starting with the top, moving onto the heart, and finally settling with the base notes.

The top notes

Referred to as the opening notes or head notes, the top notes of a fragrance are usually the lightest ones. They are recognized immediately upon application of the perfume. The top notes are also the first to fade given their light molecular structure. While selecting a scent, it is hugely important that the top notes not only succeed at luring you, but also smoothly transition into the heart of the fragrance.

The heart notes

The middle or the heart notes, make an appearance once the top notes have evaporated. The middle notes are considered the heart of the fragrance. They last longer than the top notes and have a strong influence on the base notes, which will soon follow. The heart notes are generally pleasant and well-rounded. It is often a smooth combination of floral or fruit tones; sometimes infused with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or cardamom.

The base notes

The base notes (along with the heart notes) are the final fragrance notes that appear once the top notes have completely evaporated. The base notes mingle with the heart notes to create the full body of the fragrance. But they are typically associated with the dry-down period. The job of the base notes is to provide a lasting impression, the quality of a good scent. These often rich notes linger on the skin for hours after the top notes have dissipated.

Different categories of perfumes

Perfume is like wine – the more expensive varieties are left to age for months, sometimes even years after the final blending happens until they are bottled and finally sold. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Perfume is like wine – the more expensive varieties are left to age for months, sometimes even years after the final blending happens until they are bottled and finally sold. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

There are four main categories of scents available.

Floral: As the name suggests, this variety of fragrance encompasses one or more flowers, and is the most common type of perfume. The most common flowers used in perfumes include rose, jasmine, lilies, lotus, violets and marigolds.

Fresh: Fresh fragrances include a gamut of fruits, especially citrus, as well as green fragrances. Lemon/verbena, orange, grapefruit, peach and berries are some of the fruits that are used for vibrant and fun fragrances.

Oriental: Incense-inspired scents like amber, sandalwood, patchouli and vetiver are some instances of oriental ingredients that lend themselves to fragrances. They are usually sourced from the East, you can wear these for a formal and exotic aura.

Woody: Woody notes tend to be the heaviest and strongest. From various oaks and woods to musk, tobacco and leather, woody scents are some of the most expensive and sought after scents.

Make your perfume last longer with these tricks.

When applied to warm areas of your body such as the neck, inner elbows and behind your knees, lasts longer as the heat aids in diffusing the scent across the entire body. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) When applied to warm areas of your body such as the neck, inner elbows and behind your knees, lasts longer as the heat aids in diffusing the scent across the entire body. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Avoid rubbing your wrist together after spraying perfume: Contrary to popular belief, any kind of friction forces the top notes of your scent to vanish quickly.

Spray directly after shower: Spraying perfume just after a shower increases the skin absorption power and makes the scent last much longer.

Apply Vaseline on your pulse-points: This ointment allows your fragrance to remain longer on your skin.

Maximise staying power with oil: Applying perfume over essential oils is a great way to layer scents and make them last longer.



Find the warm spots: When applied to warm areas of your body such as the neck, inner elbows and behind your knees, perfumes last longer as the heat aids in diffusing the scent across the entire body.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd